WATERLOO — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to a potential personal injury accident around 11 p.m. Tuesday night on Interstate 69 near the 332 mile marker.
Police said a Waterloo firefighter stopped to check on a vehicle which appeared to have struck the cable barriers in the median heading northbound.
It was reported the female, Michelle Peppler, 48, of Fort Wayne, was found unconscious in the vehicle.
Officers determined Peppler was traveling northbound when she became unconscious from prior drug usage and ran off the west side of the roadway and into the median, striking the cable barriers, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff's Department release.
Peppler's 2005 Chevy Classic came to rest along the cable barriers. It was determined she was not injured from the crash, however she was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for further treatment.
Police said drug usage was believed to be a factor in the accident. The crash remains under investigation.
Peppler's vehicle sustained an estimated $5,000 worth of damages.
The sheriff's department was assisted at the scene by Waterloo Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
