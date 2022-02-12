AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library has added a new genealogical service to its existing service options. The library and its genealogy center are now offering oral history appointments for those who want to preserve conversations with loved ones.
The library is excited to give families and friends the opportunity to come together and preserve their memories. Those who sign up will be contacted by the library to determine their appointment time and establish the topics they wish to discuss. For those unsure of what to talk about, the library and genealogy center will provide prompts and guidance.
“We are happy to be able to assist people in preserving their family history,” said public services manager Darcy Armstrong. “Preserving conversations adds a richness to the memories we collect, along with photographs and documents. When you revisit those recordings it really makes those memories come alive.”
The library will not be keeping the recordings. They will be given to the participants for them to keep and share with their family and loved ones.
“Intergenerational conversations become precious,” said marketing and community engagement manager Jamie Long. “It’s amazing how much remains the same over time, even under different circumstances. We are thrilled to be able to connect friends and family with shared histories that have previously been untapped.”
Organizations that would like to record their institutional history are also welcome to sign up. Those who want to record their oral histories can do so by visiting epl.lib.in.us/genealogy or calling 925-2414, ext. 120.
