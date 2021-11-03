AUBURN — In the coming days, local physicians in DeKalb County will be ready to begin inoculating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19.
The children’s vaccine is about one-third the amount of the Pfizer BioNTech dose given to people 12 and older.
It is only the Pfizer vaccine that has been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for use in younger children. Final approval was made on Tuesday.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said he wasn’t exactly sure when the county health department or local physicians would be receiving its first doses.
Indiana is supposed to receive a total of 200,000 doses of vaccine to serve the 608,840 children in the 5-11 age group, or about 32.8% of that population in the state. It is not known how many children in DeKalb County are in that age group.
Souder said there is no exact plan for distribution of the vaccine at this point, but he is anticipating having a shot clinic at some point for local residents.
Parents looking to get their children vaccinated sooner can take advantage of a Super Shot clinic at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, 1515 Hobson Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 4-7 p.m Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Super Shot will begin taking appointments today at ourshot.in.gov.
Souder said it is important for parents to get their children immunized to help stop the spread of the virus and to protect children from being hospitalized and potentially dying.
“It is for the good of public health. It is like any other contagious disease,” Souder said.
He said research has shown that there is no long-term effects of the vaccine.
He said it is best for parents to talk with their pediatricians if they have questions about the vaccine.
“A lot of the families I have talked with want to get their children immunized,” Souder said.
Controlling the spread of COVID-19 within the community is still important as the numbers of new cases continue to fluctuate on a daily basis. On Wednesday, the county reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, with two of them being school-aged children.
