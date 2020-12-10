FORT WAYNE — News reports Thursday said Tesla is rumored to have a deal with Steel Dynamics to supply the steel for the Cybertruck electric pickup truck from a new, $1.7 billion steel mill in Texas.
Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck last year, saying it would be built not with a traditional automotive body system but with an exoskeleton of “Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel.”
Tesla said the skeleton would help eliminate dents, damage and long-term corrosion. Elon Musk said that the truck would use the same alloy as SpaceX’s interplanetary spaceship.
The trade publication Electrek said Thursday it has learned that Tesla could be buying the steel from Steel Dynamics, which is building a giant, new steel mill in Sinton, Texas.
San Patricio, Texas, County Judge David Krebs reportedly told local news media that the $1.7 billion Steel Dynamics plant is supposed to be operating by the fall of 2021 and will supply the steel for Tesla’s Cybertruck.
Tesla is building a factory in Austin Texas, just a few hours away from the new steel plant.
Neither Tesla nor Steel Dynamics has confirmed a supply agreement for the Cybertruck, Electrek reported.
Tesla plans on bringing its electric pickup truck to production in late 2021, and it has more than 650,000 reservations for the electric vehicle, according to the company. Musk has warned that there will be challenges to bring the Cybertruck to production on time, since it requires new manufacturing methods to make the steel exoskeleton.
