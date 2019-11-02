AUBURN — More than 1,200 voters have cast their ballots early in DeKalb County's municipal elections.
As of Friday afternoon, 1,266 of the 16,202 registered voters in DeKalb County's municipal races had voted early at the DeKalb County clerk's office, Clerk Holly Albright reported.
This year's municipal election features contested mayoral races in Auburn and Garrett and contested city council races for the Auburn District 1 and Butler at-large seats, as well as races for town offices in Waterloo and St. Joe and a school referendum in Hamilton.
Early voting continues today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. On Election Day, polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Nov. 2, 1999, municipal election, the last one until now with a contested race for Auburn mayor, saw a turnout of 30.23% of 13,831 registered voters. Early voting for all voters was not an option at that time. Mail-in votes could be cast, but voters needed a specific reason for doing so. During that election, 285 votes were received by mail, according to records at the clerk's office.
