FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Department of Transportation has scheduled rolling slowdowns for Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne.
The rolling slowdowns will be conducted Sunday starting at 7 a.m. There will be two slowdowns for crews to remove electrical lines over I-69 near S.R. 14. Each rolling slowdown will last approximately 15 minutes. Drivers can expect the slowdowns to happen between mile markers 301 and 309.
If the work cannot be completed due to weather, the backup date is May 23.
INDOT advises drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through the slowdown area. Drivers should reduce speed and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
