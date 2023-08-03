WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board approved several tasks at its July 25 meeting.
• The board approved an updated return-to-school-plan, also known as the district’s “Perseverance Plan,” for the 2023-24 school year.
School corporations are required to update their return-to-school plan by the U.S. Department of Education and Indiana Department of Education, Superintendent Steve Teders explained.
Teders noted that as of July 1, 2021, the State of Indiana granted local school boards the responsibility for implementing whatever measures and restrictions deemed necessary and prudent to address the impact and spread of COVID-19 for their buildings, facilities and grounds, including transportation.
He said the plan will meet the requirements of an Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief III grant as the district continues to strive to meet the needs of every student.
Teders said the plan includes the same measures as were in the plan for the last school year. Teders said the plan is located on the district’s website, dekalbcentral.net.
• The board approved a $4,000 stipend for Rick Williams for teaching an athletic training class at the high school during the first semester.
The board also approved $2,750 summer stipends for six elementary and secondary instructional coach positions.
The board approved $1,300 stipends for seven high ability liaisons and a $3,000 stipend for the high ability coordinator. These stipends are funded by the district’s high ability grant and do not come out of Education Fund dollars, the board heard.
• The district has received $16,120 in donations since the last board meeting June 20, as well as numerous in-kind donations.
• Teders reported the district is getting ready for the start of the school year. Students return to class Aug. 9. Over 200 students attended freshman orientation July 24. Sixth-grade orientation took place July 25 with well over 200 sixth-graders on site, he added. Registration at the middle school and high school began Tuesday and continued Wednesday. Elementary registration was Wednesday and Thursday.
“We are gearing up and getting ready for the start of that school year,” Teders said.
Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn reported kindergarten round-up took place July 24, with children rotating around stations and interacting socially with their peers.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: McKenney-Harrison Elementary School paraprofessional Kaylee Spade; high school science fair adviser Kelsey Wertz; Country Meadow Elementary School paraprofessional Kimberly Stahl; DeKalb Middle School custodian Emily Ball; middle school language arts teacher Lindsay Haynes; McKenney-Harrison head custodian Dane Baker; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Meghan York; middle school special education paraprofessional Brenda Hoff; middle school food service employee Brittany Gallager; Country Meadow teacher Amber Hartsough; high school teacher Alisha Walter; bus driver Jill Kaufman; bus driver Ken Kaufman; long-term music substitute Karen Fosnaugh-Long; bus driver Doug DeMint; and Country Meadow teacher Taylor Grayless.
The board approved the appointments of: Waterloo Elementary School teacher Megan Heffelfinger; Country Meadow paraprofessional Lydia Skidd; Waterloo secretary Dawn Knipstein; maintenance employee Kevin Ray; bus assistant Dakota Fast; high school special education paraprofessional Brittany Gallagher; middle school special education paraprofessional Taygen Stevens; in-person registration translation services Vance Erwin; Waterloo food service employee Bertha Shipe; bus assistant Tia Davis; McKenney-Harrison head custodian Ron Corkwell; bus driver Koreen Delong; bus driver Heather Irish; high school second assistant volleyball coach Nathan Baker; high school fourth assistant football coach Trever Getts; high school sixth assistant football coach Austin O’Connell; high school girls soccer coach Andrew Bigelow; high school assistant girls soccer coach Amber Blissmer; and high school assistant girls soccer coach Milinda Abel.
The board approved a separation of employment for high school paraprofessional Carolynn Carteaux.
