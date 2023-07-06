WABASH — Beacon Credit Union’s Project Spotlight runs through July 31.
Everyone in the community is encouraged to vote for their favorite cause either online or in their local Beacon member center.
Each individual may vote once per day per community. After voting, the public may share to Facebook or Twitter to encourage others to vote for their favorite organization.
The online site location is beaconcu.org/beacon-foundation/#project-spotlight.
Last year, Project Spotlight received over 60,000 votes in the one-month period. Nominations were taken earlier this spring via member center and online submissions.
DeKalb County Project Spotlight nominations are: Alliance Industries, Inc. — DeKalb Association for Developmentally Disabled; Auburn Main Street; Community Center of Caring Food Pantry; DeKalb Humane Society, Inc.; Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater; Hearten House; Image of Hope Ranch; United Way of DeKalb County; and Warm a Heart Community Outreach Ministry.
Project Spotlight is a program created by Beacon Credit Union to help shine a light and bring awareness to the many local charitable organizations making a difference in our communities. There will be winners from all 13 communities where Beacon Credit Union has a full-service member center.
The project that receives the most votes, in each community, will receive $1,000 from Beacon Credit Union. Second place will receive $500, and there will be a third place in each community randomly picked to receive $250. The total amount of money donated to charitable organizations by Beacon Credit Union through Project Spotlight will be $22,750.
