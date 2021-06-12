AUBURN — DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District has added soil testing for home gardens and abandoned-well capping to its District Cost Share Program. The cost share program is available to properties located in DeKalb County.
DCSP will provide 75% of the total cost of basic garden soil test, with a maximum of two tests per landowner per year. The program is geared towards home gardens and is not intended for use in agricultural fields. Sampling areas must be one acre or less.
For capping abandoned wells, the cost share program provides 75% of the total cost, with a maximum of $500 for wells 4 inches or larger, or $300 for wells up to and including 2 inches. The property where the abandoned well is located must be within DeKalb County.
DCSP also provides cost share for other conservation practices such as septic replacement, invasive tree removal, tree plantings, pollinator plots and rain garden/rain barrel.
For more information or an application contact the office at 925-5620 ext. 3. Applications and guidelines are also available on the website dekalbcountyswcd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.