Museum to host Mustang cruise-in
AUBURN — With Labor Day weekend past, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and the National Automotive and Truck Museum of the United States are looking to host their next group of cars.
America’s Automotive Trust — The Drive Home to The Mustang Stampede, will make a stop in Auburn Tuesday with a cruise-in from 5-8 p.m. at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum.
The cross-country trip will feature car enthusiasts owning Ford Mustangs. The group left Tacoma, Washington on Sept. 6 and will be in Auburn Tuesday before traveling to Detroit on Wednesday for the global debut of the all-new, seventh-generation Ford Mustang at the Detroit Auto Show. The car will be unveiled at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The tour includes members of the public who want to join in on the drive and America’s Automotive Trust with roughly 18 participants with all six generations of Ford Mustangs, the 7th generation prototype along with two Ford GTs.
The Drive Home has historically been an annual cross-country road trip featuring vintage cars with points of interest along the way to the Detroit Auto Show since 2015. Each tour is designed to showcase the importance of automotive heritage in the United States and its relationship to the car culture of today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.