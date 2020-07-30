WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district plans to suspend its Wednesday Morning delayed start time as it works to reopen schools Monday, Aug. 10.
In a letter to the district’s families posted Wednesday, Superintendent Steve Teders said pending school board approval, start times will be the same each day of the week.
Teders said there have been many discussions and conversations revolving around the reopening of schools.
“The changes have been many, and information changes on nearly a daily basis,” Teders said.
“One topic that has garnered attention is the Wednesday morning one-hour delay schedule, which is used for professional development throughout the district each week.”
Teders said with the reopening of schools and all the changes and anxieties families and students are facing, teachers and other certified staff members were surveyed and asked, “Would you support suspending Wednesday Morning Delay through the first nine weeks of the school year?”
Teders said nearly 85% of the district’s teachers said “Yes.”
School hours will be 8:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for DeKalb High and Middle schools and 7:50 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the elementary schools.
“We are hopeful that a consistent start time five days per week will help alleviate families making alternative arrangements on Wednesday mornings. Our transportation department will benefit from this change as it continues to make arrangements to properly distance students on the bus, and we will gain an hour of instruction per week in each of our schools,” Teders said.
“As a district we will re-evaluate in September but are confident this action will immediately help our families.”
Teders said professional development for all staff members is “vital” especially during these “most difficult times” and as federal government mandates increase.
“As a district, we will continue to explore other options and opportunities to provide quality professional development in an ever changing environment,” Teders added.
