AUBURN — Four people were sentenced for criminal offenses by Senior Judge George Brown during hearings Monday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
David W. Hedrick of the 10000 block of Notestine Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He received one year of probation and was fined $150. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Billy Joe Albertson of the 2000 block of C.R. 81, Butler, received a one-year suspended sentence and was fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kristin J. Prater of the 1200 block of Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 12 days in jail, with credit for six days served, and fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alana Fanger of the 9700 block of St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to five days in jail and fined $50 for making a false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.