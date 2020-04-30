AUBURN — The Auburn Church of the Nazarene invites the community to attend its services virtually through online streaming services.
The church has been offering online worship since the church closed to in-person gatherings due to COVID-19.
Those wishing to view the service, as well as past services, may go to the church website, auburncn.org and click on “online worship.” There, they will be able to chose between Facebook or Youtube streaming services.
Services are streamed on Facebook beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. The current week’s service will be available on Youtube by noon on Sundays.
The church plans to continue offering online worship even when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.