AUBURN — With moving day complete, the DeKalb County Humane Society south of Auburn opened the doors of its new, 6,800-square-foot building this past week.
Director Kelly Collins-Ross delights in showing off the amenities of the shelter at 5730 C.R. 11-A, but most of all, sharing her love for the nearly two dozen dogs and 100 cats looking for forever homes, many she calls by name.
Cats and kittens play with toys and investigate the fixtures or snuggle with volunteers in separate areas, while dogs enjoy the luxury of fenced-in pens outside their kennels. A new, meet and greet room offers potential pet parents and fur babies time to get acquainted. The walls are decorated with paintings and prints by local artists, some of which are offered for sale.
“Adoption is actually going good,” according to Collins-Ross, “but we just wish we could get as many adoptions that those (dogs and cats) coming in.
“It’s worse than I have ever seen,” she said of the number of calls from people wanting the shelter to come and pick up found or surrendered animals. “We are getting at least two or three calls a day.” Some people are turning in pets due to post-COVID, the economy — and even homelessness.
The shelter is contracted with local communities to pick up strays and handle as many as can be accommodated at the site, she adds.
Donations are always appreciated, especially pet food. Preferred choices are Pedigree dog food, Purina indoor cat food or any brand of wet cat food.
People can fill out forms online for adoption or learn about volunteer opportunities online at dekalbhumanesociety.org, or by stopping by at the shelter. Hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
