A new year is upon us and with that for some, comes a list of New Year’s resolutions.
Brad Zomick, author at Degreed Blog, wrote in an article a list of the top ten most common New Year resolutions and they are: Exercise more, lose weight, get organized, learn a new skill or hobby, live life to the fullest, save more money/spend less money, quit smoking, spend more time with family and friends, travel more and read more.
I don’t know how many of you reading that list can relate, but I can tell you that over the years, I have had every single one of those on a list of my New Year’s resolutions.
Did good some years, and not so good other years, but I never had “co-parent respectfully and responsibly” on my list. Never had on my list to “be a better co-parent with my child(ren)’s other parent” for our child(ren). Nothing was ever on my resolutions list, or on a list of goals or challenges, to get co-parenting right for my children.
In my personal co-parenting experience story, that I share in my workshop and in my coaching, I share from my second experience what I call co-parenting failure, and from my third experience what I call, co-parenting flawlessly. Again, even getting to a place of co-parenting respectfully and responsibly with my youngest daughter’s dad, I did not have that on my resolution list. He and I just did it. We just did what we needed to do for our daughter.
We co-parented in a way that was without tension, stress and upset, without disrespect and we NEVER spoke bad about each other or significant others, to or in front of our daughter. We were always civil to each other. We spoke when we saw each other and for drop off and pick ups. We were welcomed in each other’s homes for a drop off or pick up. We just created a co-parenting dynamic that was emotionally healthy for our daughter.
In my workshop, I talk about how most parents want the same thing for their child(ren). Most agree they want their child(ren) to grow up healthy, happy and well adjusted.
That being said, based on your own personal co-parenting experience currently, are your child(ren) going to grow up healthy, happy and well adjusted, or are they in the middle of high conflict co-parenting and don’t know how to stop the madness?
Y’all, start the New Year off with a resolution of getting your co-parenting relationship moving in a different direction. Be determined and have good intentions for change for your child(ren).
Brad Zomick also wrote that “according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology, only 46% of people who made New Years resolutions were successful.” Over half of the people who set goals for the New Year, failed or will fail. Be part of that 46% success rate and let your child(ren) be the motivation for change. Don’t beat yourself up if you fail at something, maybe communication to your ex, or attitude (as examples), just do better the next time there is communication, or an exchange.
Use my four formula parts for reaching respectful and responsible co-parenting, to help you get started on your new co-parenting journey. Use these formula parts to help you set a new standard for how you are co-parenting.
As a New Year refresher, the four formula parts to help you reach a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting are:
1) Make a choice every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly.
2) Set aside your difference to do that.
3) Always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t.
4) Go for the Oscar.
I wish you all a very Happy New Year.
Kari Clemmer, a DeKalb High School graduate, is author and instructor of The Co-Parenting Workshop and instructs co-parenting education and is a co-parenting coach in Dallas. e-mail Kari.clemmer@aol.com with questions or comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.