After a series of listening sessions held last year across DeKalb County, a report detailing a vision and objectives for DeKalb County has been released.
The Ball State Indiana Communities Institute, along with consulting firm Creative Insight Community Development, entered into discussions with the DeKalb County Community Foundation to work with stakeholders across DeKalb County to create a strategic vision to guide the county’s future.
Five different listening sessions were held throughout last year in Ashley, Auburn, Butler, Garrett and Spencerville to brainstorm and prioritize issues facing DeKalb County.
Community Foundation Director of Community Engagement and Leadership Kathleen Alter said there were between 15 and 45 people at each session. Those attending were asked “What do you want to see happen in this county,” Alter said.
Ball State and CICD then took the information and, after further discussions with the foundation and a final session in December, came up with a final plan with a vision statement and key recommendations, Alter explained.
The primary objective proposed in the DeKalb County Strategic Visioning Plan is to collaborate to build a robust mental health delivery system that promotes understanding and acceptance; will be readily accessible; and will support both immediate needs and systemic healing.
“Mental health and substance addiction are major problems facing a wide range of communities across the United States, both rural and urban. In challenging times, many of these issues rise to the surface, and can be especially evident in smaller counties like DeKalb where population centers are smaller and treatment options are less concentrated,” the plan states.
“Participants in the visioning process have emphasized the need for treatment options that are compassionate, humanistic, and holistic in nature. This involves seeing the links between good mental health and other aspects of local life that impact human health and well-being, including a positive and uplifting environment where genuine healing is possible.”
“We were all surprised, but happily so, because it means some of that stigma is going away,” Alter said of mental health being the focus of the plan’s primary objective..
The second objective is to build a county-wide community where cities and towns, community leaders, organizations and residents have developed a culture of collaboration and trust.
“Participants in the visioning process expressed some concern that local politics can too easily get bogged down in ‘status quo’ thinking and a failure to embrace risk,” the plan states.
“Decision making may at times feel disconnected from citizens, and too narrow a focus on local issues may prevent broader, beneficial coalitions and collaborations from being formed across government and organizational entities in the region.”
The plan noted that building a culture of trust and collaboration is an ongoing process that takes time and patience beyond political and leadership cycles.
The third objective proposed in the plan is investing in amenity-driven infrastructure improvements, including broadband and trails, that promote connectivity, well-being, economic development, recreation and human interaction.
The plan notes the topic of “connectivity” was a popular theme in the visioning process.
“Viewed broadly, connectivity not only refers to the physical connection across communities, but also connectivity to the digital world. Such connections can take the form of pragmatic infrastructure improvements, like roads and fiber. But they can also be hybrid initiatives with placemaking, public health, and community well-being initiatives such as recreational trails and walkable downtowns,” the plan states.
The [plan notes that many holistic initiatives can be energized through new and existing partnerships across county governments and organizations.
The topic of housing is addressed in the plan’s fourth objective. It proposes promoting the creation and rejuvenation of an abundance of housing options that are diverse in both form and price points and meet the unique needs of each community.
“Visioning process participants recognized the need for more housing in DeKalb County, which is a common issue in many American communities with growth potential,” the plan states.
The plan recommends hiring experts or consulting firms that can provide insights into the ideal housing mix for the county. It also recommends conducting a market study analyzing the current housing mix and comparing it to the ideal housing mix.
Childcare was viewed as a major need in DeKalb County and is listed as the fifth objective in the plan.
Among the plan’s recommendations are: committing to the fair payment of childcare workers; holding a community-wide discussion on the value of childcare; and coordinating with pre-kindergarten and elementary education providers and existing non-profits to expand rather than recreate services.
Downtowns are the focus of the plan’s sixth objective, which proposes reimagining and creating downtowns to be inviting, diverse and vibrant, attracting both residents and visitors.
“DeKalb County’s downtowns are in a range of conditions, from polished avenues to blocks with good bones requiring investment and rejuvenation. Some communities are a mix, with pocketed areas of investment and room to grow,” the plan states.
“Addressing the redevelopment of downtowns can provide opportunities for new housing, new business, walkability, and a range of new amenities for the county.”
The plan is intended to serve as a guide for decision making and taking action around the issues that residents care about most, the plan states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.