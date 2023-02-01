AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday voted to forward proposed changes to the county’s solar ordinance to the DeKalb County Plan Commission for its review.
Proposed “red-lined” text amendments initially were presented by Commissioner Mike Watson Jan. 17. The commissioners have continued to discuss and further modify the proposed revisions during their weekly meetings.
A proposed revision agreed on by the commissioners states the total area in DeKalb County designated as a Commercial Solar Energy Systems Overlay District shall not exceed 6,000 acres of owned or leased area.
The commissioners also have included language that would require developers to have a fire protection plan, to be approved by local fire departments or fire districts.
The proposed revisions also address setbacks and screening from adjacent, non-participating landowners with a pre-existing residential dwelling and schools and churches.
If on one side of the dwelling, CSES solar panels shall have a 30-foot wide landscape buffer and be at least 400 feet from the foundation of the primary structure. Anything less than 600 feet requires a buffer, the proposed amendment states.
If on two sides, the solar panels shall be 600 feet from the structure foundation with no buffer required.
If on three sides of the property, solar panels shall be at least 800 feet from the foundation, with no buffer required.
If on all sides of the property, solar panels shall be at least 1,000 feet, including across the road, from the foundation, with no buffer required.
By written request from an adjacent, non-participating landowner with a pre-existing residential dwelling, the setbacks may be reduced with a signed agreement between the CSES operator and non-participating landowner, according to the proposed amendments.
The commissioners also agreed that “complete screening” would be almost impossible to achieve, and have proposed changing the language to “reasonable.”
Chris Gaumer, director of development services for the county, asked who would determine what is a reasonable visual buffer.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson suggested that when a plan is submitted, the plan commission and commissioners could examine the proposed buffering on a case-by-case basis.
Gaumer reviewed what will happen when the proposed text amendments go before the plan commission.
“They’re only going to be reviewing your proposed changes. They cannot recommend additional changes, they cannot recommend revisions. So anyone that comes, we’re not going to be able to increase setbacks, we’re not going to be able to decrease setbacks. We’re not going to be able to take out fire protection plan or add in soil erosion plan … whatever it might be,” Gaumer explained.
“So just be prepared that we’re only going to be able to review what the proposal is that the commissioners have given us … They cannot add anything, they cannot delete anything.”
Following the commissioners’ discussion, Andrew Provines of the 3900 block of C.R. 75 thanked the commissioners for going through the review process.
“I just want to say thank you, and I actually agree with a lot of those,” Provines said if the proposed amendments.
“The screening, I appreciate you guys taking the time to really go through that,” he said.
He agreed that “100%” screening would be “kind of difficult.”
“As long as you guys are willing to help with that as far as, ‘Hey this is reasonable,’ or ‘This is just not reasonable,’ I just wanted to say … that’s great. We appreciate that, so we can get your guys’ backing to that extent for protecting us but not making it too stringent for the landowners,” Provines said.
“My house sets pretty high so we’d need like 30-foot trees, but that’s not realistic and I don’t, I’m not asking for that. So what you guys feel is reasonable and helping to just make sure it protects me as well, I wanted to say we appreciate that.”
The commissioners also heard concerns from farmers and landowners about the amendments. Steve Fetters read a letter signed by 23 such landowners.
“We, farmers and landowners of DeKalb County, wish to express our deepest concerns with the proposed amendments to the county’s ordinance for the development of commercial solar projects.” The letter stated.
“As advocates for property rights, we are particularly concerned with the efforts of some individuals to impose and limit our ability to use our land as we see fit. Freedom of land use is among our core beliefs, and in our view, the tenets of the county at large.
“We feel that adopting the proposed changes to the ordinance would establish a particularly dangerous precedent for the future of the county. Given the immense benefit that these projects will have for DeKalb County, it is especially imperative that we remain steadfast in our commitment to these freedoms and values,” the letter concluded.
“We’re just trying to be fair to everybody, equitable to everybody. Everybody’s got a stake in this. Everybody’s got something to lose or something to gain. Depends what side of that fence you’re on. We’re just trying to be as fair as we can,” said Commissioners’ President William Hartman.
After its review, the plan commission will send the proposed amendments back to the commissioners with either a favorable, unfavorable or no recommendation. Final adoption of any amendments will be considered by the commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.