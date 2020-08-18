WATERLOO — Antique and muscle cars cruised into Waterloo Tuesday for the unofficial start of the 14th annual Old U.S. 27 Tour.
The tour’s official route runs north from the Indiana-Michigan border, following traces of the former main highway to its ending Saturday at Cheboygan on the northeast tip of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.
However, some of the tour’s most dedicated drivers begin each year in Waterloo, which on Tuesday threw them a picnic luncheon under the pavilion in Thomson Park.
“Waterloo is part of 27. It’s a wonderful town,“ said Kim Davis, an Ashley native who now lives in Jackson, Michigan. U.S. Highway 27 once wound its way through DeKalb County, passing through Garrett, Auburn and Waterloo on its way to Angola.
“Being able to be part of this brings back so many memories of how the roads used to be and how we used to travel before the interstate quickened our lives,” Davis said.
“I don’t expect the crowd this year that we normally have,” said the tour’s director, Craig Parrish of Lansing, Michigan.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, half of the towns on the route were ready to cancel until he talked them into continuing, Parrish said.
“We’re going riding. I’m happy that the thing’s going on,” Parrish said.
This year’s tour will be “freewheeling” with no police escort and no formal car shows in towns along the journey, he said.
Last year, 700 cars participated. Most don’t make the entire trip, showing up for car shows at stops along the way, such as Clare, Michigan, where 536 cars gathered in 2019, Parrish said.
“We start with 50 cars. We end with 50 cars, and somewhere in the middle we have 500 cars,” said Dave Hartwig of Carlton, Michigan.
Hartwig is making the tour for the eighth time in his 1964 Rambler convertible, covered with stickers promoting the event.
“In the summer, it’s my daily driver,” he said about his unrestored car. It’s much like his very first car, a ’66 Rambler.
Hartwig said a friend kept encouraging him to try the tour.
“When I retired, we started going, ” Hartwig said, “and we plan on not missing another one — it’s so much fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.