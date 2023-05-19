AUBURN — The Great Race Spring Rally is in Auburn.
Arriving in Auburn Wednesday, participants were at the Third Thursday cruise-in in downtown Auburn Thursday evening.
Rally participants were scheduled to start their journey from the Hampton Inn Friday morning and head to Elkhart before returning to Auburn and the Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum for an evening of cars, food trucks and live music from 5-9 p.m.
There will be a cruise-in open to the public and the rally cars will be on display. The first rally car is expected around 4:45 p.m. with a car rolling in every minute until they all arrive from their day on the road. The Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum will be open to tour.
The band Set The Hook will take the stage at 6 pm. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Saturday meet participants will depart Auburn for Wapakoneta, Ohio, returning to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and NATMUS for Night at the Museum Tour and Rally into the Plaza, with the first car returning at about 4:50 p.m.
Sunday’s official start time is 8 a.m. from the Hampton Inn, with the approximate return of the first car at 11:10 a.m. at the ACDA Museum.
The Great Race Spring Rally combines the love for vintage cars and the spirit of competition. Partnering with the Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum and the National Automotive and Truck Museum, the rally brings together passionate drivers and their vehicles for an unforgettable journey. Participants navigate scenic routes, conquer challenges, and relish the camaraderie of fellow vintage car enthusiasts.
Great Race Spring Regional Rally is presented by Stahls Auto Collection.
