AUBURN — Two appraisals of county-owned land on East 7th Street found an average value of $432,500, DeKalb County Commissioners President William Hartman said Monday.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley has expressed interest in using the land, now used as an outdoor parking lot north of the DeKalb County Jail, to become the site of a multi-story parking garage to be built by the city.
Ley has not disclosed details of his plan, which Hartman revealed in a meeting Aug. 3.
Although the land has been appraised for its sale value, Hartman said Monday that the county is considering a trade with the city instead of selling it.
In return for the land, county officials would like to have 99 years of free parking if the garage is built, Hartman said. The county wants to reserve 30 indoor parking spaces for its employees who work in downtown offices and the courthouse. He said the proposed sale already calls for the county to receive free parking in 15-18 outdoor spaces alongside the garage.
City officials were proposing to charge the county approximately $13,000 in annual rent for 30 spaces, Hartman said.
“This is such a delicate issue, depending on the other issue in town. One’s not going to go if the other one doesn’t go,” Commissioner Don Grogg said about the parking garage during Monday’s discussion.
In “the other issue,” Grogg was referring to an undisclosed development that might use a vacant lot the county sold last week to 3:16 Real Estate LLC for $75,000. The land lies directly across 7th Street from the parking lot.
At an Aug. 3 meeting, Hartman commented that the future development could create a need for 100 parking spaces. City and county officials have been tight-lipped about the nature of the possible development, and 3:16 Real Estate has not revealed its plans.
As part of the trade for the parking lot, the city also would receive a century-old bridge. The county removed the bridge in 2014 from C.R. 75 east of St. Joe, where it spanned the CSX Railroad tracks. Ley wants to install it over Cedar Creek near 11th Street, connecting downtown Auburn to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater. County officials previously proposed selling the bridge to Auburn for $62,822, which the county had to pay a federal highway agency for the structure.
In another property development, Hartman said two appraisals of a former concrete plant on C.R. 27 averaged $397,500. The county is considering the 12.6-acre site at the west edge of Waterloo as a future home for the county highway department.
Hartman said the land’s owner, Mike Klink, is disappointed in the appraisals and does not want to sell the land for that price. Hartman previously said Klink was hoping for a price around $500,000 for his 12.6 acres, including several buildings.
Klink asked the county for a third appraisal, Hartman said, but county officials believe Klink should pay for that appraisal.
By state law, the county cannot pay more for a property than the average of two appraisals. However, Hartman said there was a wide variation between the two appraisals of Klink’s land.
If Klink does not want to sell for the appraised price, “We’re back to square one on a property for the highway,” Hartman said.
County Commissioners’ earlier proposal to move the highway department to the southeast corner of C.R. 427 and C.R. 34, near DeKalb High School, met with a negative reaction from DeKalb County Council members who would have to approve the sale. At a meeting in July, County Council President Rick Ring called the C.R. 27 site “a much more appropriate location.”
