WATERLOO — DeKalb Central Schools conducted its annual science fair competition for all four elementary schools in March.
Fair coordinator Chris Refner thanked the local businesses that donated this year to give away prize money to award winners. Refner thanked Metal Technologies, a mega-donor for its financial contribution, as well as Rathburn Tool, Star Technologies, Bowers Engineering, Therma-Tru, Nucor, Auburn Moose Lodge and Cranston Law. Judges were Emily Wrona, Lisa Conrad, Judge Adam Squiller, Ron Hefty, Cameron Moore, Wes Hussleman, Susan Zuber, Angie Holt, Mayor Mike Ley and Pastor Mark Mahoney.
Elementary Division
Each category winner received a trophy and $25 prize. Second- and third-place finishers received trophies.
Chemistry: 1. Jane Hissong. 2. Rilynn Kapaldo. 3. Kylie Smith.
Earth and Environmental Science: 1. Abigail Todd. 2. Claire Starr. 3. Kate Hagar.
Plant Science: 1. Kade Fry. 2. Maddy Dean. 3. Lillian Ritchie.
Behavioral and Social Science: 1. Anna Holbrook.
Robotics and Embedded Systems: 1. Evalynn Clingan. 2. Margaret Karch.
Mathematical Science: 1. Macy Rigelman.
Engineering: 1.Xavier Baumgartner. 2. Finnian McDaniel. 3. Coby Hofmeyer.
Biomedical and Health Science: 1. Quinlyn Lapham. 2. Elliot McGill.
Physics and Astronomy: 1. Callen Lapham. 2. Cree Wessel. 3. Alivia Sassanella.
Animal Science: 1. Titus Fultz.
Grade level judging
Students received ribbons for winning his or her grade level.
The following students all earned a ribbon for winning at his or her grade-level:
First grade: 1. Kade Fry. 2. Evelyn Hershman. 3. Jane Hissong. 4. Maisie Freels. 5. Finnian McDaniel.
Second grade: 1. Cree Wessel. 2. Quinlyn Lapham. 3. Cora Ottenweller. 4. Kellen Bovial. 5. Dexter Penrod.
Third grade: 1. Xavier Baumgartner. 2. Alivia Sassenella. 3. Kai Friedel. 4. Macy Rigelman. 5. Mia Bryner.
Fourth grade: 1. Evalynn Clingan. 2. Kensley Mumaw. 3. Connor Cottrell. 4. Margaret Karch. 5. Kylie Smith.
Fifth grade: 1. Abigail Todd. 2. Callen Lapham. 3. Anna Holbrook. 4. Chloe Maple. 5. Rilynn Kapaldo.
Overall winners
Xavier Baumgartner’s project was judged first among all participants, earning a trophy and a $75 prize. Abigail Todd’s project received second place. She received a trophy and a $50 prize. Evalynn Clingan’s project finished third. She received a trophy and a $25 prize.
