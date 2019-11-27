WATERLOO — For Jensen Snyder, singing the national anthem at an Indiana Pacers basketball game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis last year on Black Friday was a “dream come true.”
This Black Friday, Snyder, of Waterloo, will get to relive the dream, as she has been invited back for a repeat performance.
Snyder’s mother, Michelle Snyder, said she was optimistic about the call-back after Jensen was invited to perform for the season opener of the Fever — the Women’s NBA team in Indianapolis.
“It was the same promoter. We were pretty hopeful,” Michelle Snyder said.
A lot has happened to Snyder since last year’s performance. Now a freshman at Garrett High School, Snyder, 14, has enjoyed developing and deepening her musical talents and has taught herself to play the guitar and the piano.
She has opened for national recording Christian artists Dan Bremnes, Stars God Dim and Brandon Heath and continues to perform locally, as well as leading worship at area churches. She also has performed the national anthem for the TinCaps minor-league baseball, the Mad Ants professional basketball team and at Komets hockey games.
Currently she is recording her latest single, “Polaroid,” which is an original composition. Its release is anticipated in the near future.
Michelle Snyder handles her daughter’s scheduling and describes herself as Snyder’s “mom-ager.”
“I always want to sing Christian music,” Jensen Snyder said. “God gave me this gift. I want to spread and share the word of God.”
Snyder described herself as “an old soul” who enjoys folk music and often can be found listening to artists such as The Carpenters, Fleetwood Mac and Dolly Parton.
“I think if I could ever meet anyone, it would be Dolly,” Snyder said. “I love her love for God, her love for music. When you watch her perform, you can see the happiness glowing through her.”
Reflecting on her performance at last year’s Pacers game, Snyder said she was not nervous singing in front of a crowd of more than 16,000 people.
“It was amazing,” she said. “When I walked out there, it just made me feel so happy and blessed I got this opportunity. I thrive off big crowds.”
While she tries not to change the way she performs the national anthem, Snyder said her voice has matured and become more powerful since last year.
Snyder’s singing career began when she was in first grade, and she plans to continue singing long into her future.
“I love anything to do with music,” she said.
She has big dreams, with performing at a Colts game and even at the Super Bowl on her bucket list.
Despite her busy schedule, Snyder balances her activities well, her mother said. She continues to sing with the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir and is a member of the Jackson Blue Ribbons 4-H Club, showing sheep and chickens. She also enjoys yoga.
Fans and supporters can follow Snyder’s journey on her YouTube channel, Instagram, her Facebook page and her website, jensensnyderofficial.com.
