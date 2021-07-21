AUBURN — The Auburn City Council took action to approve six tax abatement waivers during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The waivers were approved for six local companies after they failed to submit the appropriate paperwork by the deadline. The companies used the hectic year and dealing with COVID-19 as the reason for missing the deadline.
The six businesses included The Strawman Group, Contitech USA, Rieke Corp., Tempus Technologies, Hope’s Landing and Tower Automotive.
The other resolution in front of the council was the approval on second reading of the purchase of the old iron bridge from the county. The city is purchasing the bridge for $50,000 pending inspection. The iron bridge once spanned the CSX railroad tracks on C.R. 75 east of St. Joe. Mayor Mike Ley wants to utilize the bridge as a walking bridge over Cedar Creek near 11th St.
Before conducting business, the council heard a presentation from Maureen Prebynski from the Children First Center. Prebynski gave an overview of the services offered by the non-profit.
The Children First Center was started 50 years ago at the Auburn First United Methodist Church, before moving to its current location at 1752 Wesley Road, 15 years ago. The non-profit serves residents of DeKalb, Noble, Steuben, LaGrange, Whitley and Allen counties.
“Our main goal is to keep children safe,” Prebynski told the council.
Programs offered include home-based casework services, supervised visitation, home-based family centered therapy and therapeutic supervised visitation, family preservation services and more.
For a complete list of services, visit childrenfirstcenter.org.
