Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests March 3-5, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Regina Brock, 36, of the 3300 block of C.R. 26, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. March 3 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging failure to serve sentence on a Level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Terry Sands, 42, of the 1100 block of West National Avenue, Marion, was arrested at 7:41 p.m. March 3 by Indiana State Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement resulting in death, a Level 2 felony.
Joseph McClure, 66, of the 3800 block of Wentworth Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. March 5 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dakota Kemp, 22, of the 700 block of C.R. 48, Garrett, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. March 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging burglary and violation of probation, both Level 5 felonies; operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to appear, both Class A misdemeanors; and failure to stop after an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
