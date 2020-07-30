AUBURN — DeKalb County 4-H has released the results of its summer judging, conducted earlier this month.
An awards ceremony has been scheduled for Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn, to present awards to graduating 4-H members, along with this year’s Tops in 4-H, Master Achiever and Farm Bureau Tenure Award winners.
This year’s summer winners
Aerospace — Grand Champion: Lauren Brown, 4-H Power. Reserve Grand: Zachary Becker, Nevershirk. Champion and Blue Ribbon: Zachary Becker and Lauren Brown.
Animal Educational Poster — Grand Champion: Lydia Sullivan, 4-H Power. Champion: Lydia Sullivan. Blue Ribbon: Isabella Albaugh and Lydia Sullivan.
Any Other Craft — Grand Champion: Braeson Kruse, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Reserve Grand: Nathaniel Schlabach, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion: Braeson Kruse, Lydia Pranger and Nathaniel Schlabach. Reserve Champion: Hunter Hurraw, Lily Neuer and Caleb Schlabach. Blue Ribbon: Callista Albaugh, Charlotte Albaugh, Madison Albaugh, Roselyn Albaugh, Adyson Brown, Baylee Doster, Bree Doster, Natalie Dunn, Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes, Hunter Hurraw, Lilian Jackson, Braeson Kruse, Lily Neuer, Lydia Pranger, Mariah Roller, Caleb Schlabach, Nathaniel Schlabach, Kylye Snyder and Luca Stevens.
Barbecue — Grand Champion: Charlotte Albaugh, Fairfield Farmers. Reserve Grand: Eddie Gowgiel, Cut-Ups. Champion and Blue Ribbon: Charlotte Albaugh. Reserve Champion and Blue Ribbon: Eddie Gowgiel.
Beekeeping — Grand Champion: Jadin Seiler, 4-H Power. Reserve Grand: Cicely Harding, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion: Adelina Harding, Cicely Harding and Jadin Seiler. Reserve Champion: Emmi Prough, Brock Seiler and Miriam Speer. Blue Ribbon: Adelina Harding, Cicely Harding, Brennon McCartney, Brock McCartney, Emmi Prough, Brock Seiler, Jadin Seiler and Miriam Speer.
Cake Decorating — Grand Champion: Hannah Sarll, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Reserve Grand: Autumn Forti, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion: Autumn Forti and Hannah Sarll. Reserve Champion: Promise Forti and Chloe Zuehsow. Blue Ribbon: Callista Albaugh, Charlotte Albaugh, Isabella Albaugh, Madison Albaugh, Roselyn Albaugh, Kendra Carnahan, Aubrey Dunn, Autumn Forti, Promise Forti, Maddison Hurraw, Lilian Jackson, Braelyn May, Penny Neuer, Hannah Sarll, Avalynn Schache, Addisyn Shull and Chloe Zuehsow. White Ribbon: Elaina Jackson.
Cat Poster — Grand Champion: Lydia VanAuken, Richland Cornhuskers. Champion and Blue Ribbon: Lydia VanAuken.
Child Development — Grand Champion: Kiersten Haynes, Nevershirk. Reserve Grand: Madison Haynes, Nevershirk. Champion: Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes. Reserve Champion: Charlotte Albaugh. Blue Ribbon: Charlotte Albaugh, Kiersten Haynes and Madison Haynes.
Collections — Grand Champion: Magdelyn Kruse, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Reserve Grand: Eva Hallman, Cut-Ups. Champion: Magdelyn Kruse and Eva Hallman. Reserve Champion: Olivia Rigby. Blue Ribbon: Zachary Becker, Eva Hallman, Braeson Kruse, Magdelyn Kruse and Olivia Rigby. Red Ribbon: Charlotte Albaugh and Roselyn Albaugh.
Construction Toy Models — Grand Champion: Haiden Lockwood, Cut-ups. Reserve Grand: Matthew Jacobs, Nevershirk. Champion: Cooper Eads, Haiden Lockwood, Mason Snyder and Sierra Steckley. Reserve Champion: Callista Albaugh, Jeremiah Blomeke, Bridget Dunn, Natalie Dunn, Matthew Jacobs and Caleb Schlabach. Blue Ribbon: Madison Albaugh, Jeremiah Blomeke, Natalie Dunn, Cooper Eads, Matthew Jacobs, Lee Kline, Haiden Lockwood, Marshall Rohrbach, Caleb Schlabach, Izy Skeens, Mason Snyder, Nolan Snyder, Bryonna Steckley, Sierra Steckley and Luca Stevens. Red Ribbon: Hunter Hurraw.
Crops — Grand Champion Alfalfa: Brock McCartney, 4-H Cloverleafs. Reserve Grand Alfalfa: Brennon McCartney, 4-H Cloverleafs. Grand Champion Corn: Brennon McCartney, 4-H Cloverleafs. Reserve Grand Corn: Brock McCartney, 4-H Cloverleafs. Grand Champion Soybeans: Adyson Brown, Fairfield Farmers. Reserve Grand Soybeans: Brock McCartney, 4-H Cloverleafs. Champion: Adyson Brown, Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes, Brennon McCartney and Brock McCartney. Reserve Champion: Brennon McCartney and Brock McCartney. Blue Ribbon: Adyson Brown, Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes, Brennon McCartney and Brock McCartney. Red Ribbon: Heath Getts.
Dog Poster — Grand Champion: Olivia Rigby, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion and Blue Ribbon: Olivia Rigby.
Electric — Grand Champion: Isaiah Hefty, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Reserve Grand: Caleb Schlabach, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion: Elijah Hankey, Isaac Hefty, Isaiah Hefty, Caleb Schlabach and Nathan Schlabach. Reserve Champion: Matthew Beckmann, Jayen Chapman, Brennon McCartney, and Brock McCartney. Blue Ribbon: Matthew Beckmann, Jayen Chapman, Caleb Foster, Elijah Hankey, Isaac Hefty, Isaiah Hefty, Jacob Kurtz, Brennon McCartney, Brock McCartney, Caleb Schlabach and Nathaniel Schlabach.
Entomology — Grand Champion: Molly Martin, 4-H Cloverleafs. Reserve Grand: Caden Zuehsow, 4-H Cloverleafs. Champion: Cicely Harding, Molly Martin and Caden Zuehsow. Blue Ribbon: Cicely Harding, Molly Martin and Caden Zuehsow.
Fashion Revue — Grand Champion (Junior): Callista Albaugh, Fairfield Farmers. Reserve Grand (Junior): Charlotte Albaugh, Fairfield Farmers. Grand Champion (Senior): Madison Albaugh, Fairfield Farmers. Reserve Grand (Senior): Bree McComb, 4-H Cloverleafs. Champion: Callista Albaugh, Charlottee Albaugh, Roselyn Albaugh and Bree McComb. Blue Ribbon: Callista Albaugh, Charlotte Albaugh, Roselyn Allbaugh and Bree McComb.
Fine Arts — Grand Champion: Magdelyn Kruse, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Reserve Grand: Lily Neuer, 4-H PALS. Champion: Magdelyn Kruse, Lily Neuer and Addisyn Shull. Reserve Champion: Natale Jackson and Elizabeth Kruse. Blue Ribbon: Madison Albaugh, Daniel Gowgiel, Kiersten Haynes, Hunter Hurraw, Maddison Hurraw, Elizabeth Kruse, Magdelyn Kruse, Lily Neuer, Addisyn Shull and Emilia Taylor. Red Ribbon: Kacy Hartman, Haley Skeens and Izy Skeens.
Floriculture — Grand Champion: Mariah Roller, Richland Cornhuskers. Reserve Grand: Madison Albaugh, Fairfield Farmers. Champion: Isabella Albaugh, Madison Albaugh, Mariah Roller and Addisyn Shull. Reserve Champion: EmmaRose Gowgiel. Blue Ribbon: Isabella Albaugh, Madison Albaugh, EmmaRose Gowgiel, Mariah Roller and Addisyn Shull.
Foods (Baked) — Grand Champion: Ethan Young, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Reserve Grand: Rebecca Days, Fairfield Farmers. Champion: Rebecca Days, Cooper Eads, Madison Haynes, Georgia Howard, Avalynn Schache, Cierra Snyder and Ethan Young. Reserve Champion: Madison Albaugh, Roselyn Albaugh, Daniel Bennett, Gage Camp, Lydia Pranger and Hannah Sarll. Blue Ribbon: Callista Albaugh, Madison Albaugh, Roselyn Albaugh, Daniel Bennett, Gage Camp, Rebecca Days, Cooper Eads, Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes, Georgia Howard, Molly Martin, Mason Moughler, Penny Neuer, Lydia Pranger, Mariah Roller, Hannah Sarll, Avalynn Schache, Cierra Snyder, Miriam Speer, Shaye Turley, Rebecca Yarian and Ethan Young. Red Ribbon: Charlotte Albaugh, Lydia Bennett, Alyssa Martin, Addison Pfefferkorn, Natalie Schultis, Vivian Speer and Chloe Zuehsow. White Ribbon: Ella Nixon and Addisyn Shull.
Foods (Preserved) — Grand Champion: Madison Haynes, Nevershirk. Reserve Grand: Kiersten Haynes, Nevershirk. Champion: Adelina Harding, Cicely Harding, Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes and Georgia Howard. Reserve Champion: Madison Albaugh, Roselyn Albaugh, Lydia Bennet, Baylee Doster and Addeline Kruse. Blue Ribbon: Callista Albaugh, Charlotte Albaugh, Madison Albaugh, Roselyn Albaugh, Daniel Bennett, Lydia Bennett, Baylee Doster, Bree Doster, Eva Hallman, Adelina Harding, Cicely Harding, Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes, Georgia Howard, Addeline Kruse, Lydia Pranger and Mariah Roller.
Forestry — Grand Champion: Cicely Harding, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Reserve Grand: Adelina Harding, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion and Blue Ribbon: Cicely Harding and Adelina Harding.
Garden (Herb) — Grand Champion: Adelina Harding, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Reserve Grand: Cicely Harding, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion: Adelina Harding and Cicely Harding. Reserve Champion: Lydia Bennett and Penny Neuer. Blue Ribbon: Daniel Bennett, Lydia Bennett, Adelina Harding, Cicely Harding, Penny Neuer and Olivia Rigby.
Garden (Poster) — Grand Champion: Olivia Rigby, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion and Blue Ribbon: Olivia Rigby.
Garden (Produce) — Grand Champion: MaKyle Green, Cut-Ups. Champion and Reserve Champion: MaKyle Green. Blue Ribbon: MaKyle Green. Red Ribbon: MaKyle Green.
Geology — Grand Champion: Olivia Rigby, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Reserve Grand: Adam Snyder, Cut-Ups. Champion: Olivia Rigby and Adam Snyder. Blue Ribbon: Olivia Rigby and Adam Snyder.
Gift Wrapping — Grand Champion: Lily Neuer, 4-H PALS. Reserve Grand: Magdelyn Kruse, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion: Magdelyn Kruse, Lily Neuer and Avalynn Schache. Reserve Champion: Isabella Albaugh and Madison Albaugh. Blue Ribbon: Charlotte, Isabella Albaugh, Madison Albaugh, Maddison Hurraw, Magdelyn Kruse, Lily Neuer, Penny Neuer and Avalynn Schache.
Health — Grand Champion: Madison Haynes, Nevershirk. Reserve Grand: Natalie Dunn, Smithfield Busy Bees. Champion: Natalie Dunn, Kiersten Haynes and Madison Haynes. Blue Ribbon: Natalie Dunn, Kiersten Haynes and Madison Haynes.
Home Environment — Grand Champion: Addison Moughler, Nevershirk. Reserve Grand: Christina Yarian, Fairfield Farmers. Champion: Keaton Brown, Addison Moughler and Christina Yarian. Reserve Champion: Emilia Taylor and Rebecca Yarian. Blue Ribbon: Callista Albaugh, Adyson Brown, Emma Brown, Keaton Brown, Lauren Brown, Addison Moughler, Victoria Perkins, Emilia Taylor, Christina Yarian and Rebecca Yarian.
Model Crafts — Grand Champion: Elizabeth Kruse, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Reserve Grand: Matthew Jacobs, Nevershirk. Champion: Elizabeth Kruse. Reserve Champion: Matthew Jacobs. Blue Ribbon: Matthew Jacobs and Elizabeth Kruse.
Modern Meals — Grand Champion: Madison Haynes, Nevershirk. Reserve Grand: Baylee Doster, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion: Baylee Doster, Bree Doster, Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes and Haiden Lockwood. Blue Ribbon: Baylee Doster, Bree Doster, Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes, Haiden Lockwood.
Needle Crafts — Grand Champion: Luca Stevens, Cut-Ups. Reserve Grand: Rylan Moughler, Nevershirk. Champion: Rylan Moughler and Luca Stevens. Blue Ribbon: Rylan Moughler and Luca Stevens.
Photography – Grand Champion: Lydia Sullivan 4-H Power. Reserve Grand: Lauren Brown, 4-H Power. Champion: Emma Brown, Lauren Brown, Gage Camp, Haylee Harvey, Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes, Hannah Sarll, Avalynn Schache and Lydia Sullivan. Reserve Champion: Callista Albaugh, Emma Brown, Gage Camp, Bree Doster, Reagan Fiandt, Haylee Harvey, Lydia Sullivan and Chloe Zuehsow. Blue Ribbon: Callista Albaugh, Emma Brown, Lauren Brown, Mya Brown, Gage Camp, Baylee Doster, Bree Doster, Bridget Dunn, Reagan Fiandt, Taylor Handshoe, Haylee Harvey, Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes, Elaina Jackson, Lilian Jackson, Natale Jackson, Michael Kennedy, Alyssa Martin, Piper Owsley, Victoria Perkins, Hannah Sarll, Avalynn Schache, Bryonna Steckley, Lydia Sullivan, Christina Yarian, Rebecca Yarian and Chloe Zuehsow. Red Ribbon: Callista Albaugh, Reagan Fiandt, Haley Skeens, Miriam Speer and Remington Winebrenner.
Poultry Poster — Grand Champion: Madison Haynes, Nevershirk. Reserve Grand: Charlotte Albaugh, Fairfield Farmers. Champion: Charlotte Albaugh and Madison Haynes. Reserve Champion: Kiersten Haynes and Brock Seiler. Blue Ribbon: Charlotte Albaugh, Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes, Brock Seiler and Jadin Seiler.
Rabbit Poster — Grand Champion: Madison Haynes, Nevershirk. Reserve Grand: Kiersten Haynes, Nevershirk. Champion: Kiersten Haynes and Madison Haynes. Reserve Champion: Callista Albaugh and Olivia Rigby. Blue Ribbon: Callista Albaugh, Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes and Olivia Rigby.
Recycling — Grand Champion: Baylee Doster, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Reserve Grand: Bree Doster, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion: Baylee Doster and Bree Doster. Reserve Champion: Haylee Skeens. Blue Ribbon: Baylee Doster, Bree Doster, MaKyle Green, Haley Skeens and Izy Skeens.
Scrapbooking — Grand Champion: Madison Haynes, Nevershirk. Reserve Grand: Kiersten Haynes, Nevershirk. Champion: Madison Haynes and Kiersten Haynes. Reserve Champion: Natale Jackson and Olivia Rigby. Blue Ribbon: Callista Albaugh, Charlotte Albaugh, Madison Albaugh, Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes, Elaina Jackson, Natale Jackson, Victoria Perkins, Olivia Rigby and Jenna Washler.
Self Determined — Grand Champion: Olivia Rigby, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion and Blue Ribbon: Olivia Rigby.
Sewing (Non-Wearable) — Grand Champion: Lydia Strong, 4-H Power. Reserve Grand: Addeline Kruse, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion: Callista Albaugh, Daniel Bennett, Addeline Kruse, Vivian Speer and Lydia Strong. Blue Ribbon: Callista Albaugh, Madison Albaugh, Roselyn Albaugh, Daniel Bennett, Addeline Kruse, Vivian Speer and Lydia Strong. Red Ribbon: Lydia Bennet and Kacy Hartman.
Sewing (Wearable) — Grand Champion: Autumn Forti, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Reserve Grand: Bree McComb, 4-H Cloverleafs. Champion: Roselyn Albaugh, Autumn Forti and Bree McComb. Reserve Champion: Madison Schultis. Blue Ribbon: Roselyn Albaugh, Autumn Forti, Bree McComb and Karly Nelson. Red Ribbon: Callista Albaugh and Charlotte Albaugh.
Shooting Sports — Grand Champion: Cooper Eads, Hot Shots. Reserve Grand: Colton Eads, Hot Shots. Champion: Colton Eads and Cooper Eads. Reserve Champion: Addisyn Shull. Blue Ribbon: Colton Eads, Cooper Eads and Addisyn Shull.
Small Pet — Grand Champion: Nathaniel Schlabach, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion and Blue Ribbon: Nathaniel Schlabach.
Sportfishing — Grand Champion: Aaron Young, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Reserve Grand: Evan VanAuken, Richland Cornhuskers. Champion: Aaron Young. Reserve Champion: Evan VanAuken. Blue Ribbon: Evan VanAuken and Aaron Young.
Tractor Poster — Grand Champion: Caleb Foster, Smithfield Busy Bees. Reserve Grand: Charlotte Albaugh, Fairfield Farmers. Champion: Charlotte Albaugh and Caleb Foster. Blue Ribbon: Charlotte Albaugh and Caleb Foster.
Verbal Communications — Grand Champion: Logan Hartsough, 4-H Cloverleafs. Reserve Grand: Sydney Hefty, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion: Logan Hartsough and Sydney Hefty. Blue Ribbon: Lydia Bennett, Logan Hartsough and Sydney Hefty.
Veterinary Science — Grand Champion: Madison Haynes, Nevershirk. Reserve Grand: Kiersten Haynes, Nevershirk. Champion: Kiersten Haynes and Madison Haynes. Reserve Champion: Addison Moughler. Blue Ribbon: Reagan Fiandt, Kiersten Haynes, Madison Haynes and Addison Moughler.
Weather & Climate Science — Grand Champion: Kiersten Haynes, Nevershirk. Reserve Grand: Madison Haynes, Nevershirk. Champion: Kiersten Haynes and Madison Haynes. Reserve Champion: Charlotte Albaugh. Blue Ribbon: Charlotte Albaugh, Kiersten Haynes and Madison Haynes.
Wildlife — Grand Champion: Matthew Jacobs, Nevershirk. Reserve Grand: Adelina Harding, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Champion: Adelina Harding, Matthew Jacobs and Brock McCartney. Reserve Champion: Cicely Harding and Olivia Rigby. Blue Ribbon: Isabella Albaugh, Adelina Harding, Cicely Harding, Matthew Jacobs, Brennon McCartney, Brock McCartney, Mason Moughler and Olivia Rigby.
Woodworking — Grand Champion: Elizabeth Kruse, Jackson Blue Ribbons. Reserve Grand: Bridget Dunn, Smithfield Busy Bees. Champion: Matthew Beckmann, Bridget Dunn, Natalie Dunn and Elizabeth Kruse. Reserve Champion: Hunter Hurraw, Matthew Jacobs, Addison Pfefferkorn and Luke Zuehsow. Blue Ribbon: Matthew Beckmann, Bridget Dunn, Natalie Dunn, Hunter Hurraw, Matthew Jacobs, Elizabeth Kruse, Addison Pfefferkorn and Luke Zuehsow.
