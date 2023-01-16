Slower but continued growth in Auburn in 2022

AUBURN — Growth continued in some areas within Auburn, albeit not at the same levels as the previous year, according to a 2022 report issued by the city’s Building, Planning and Development Department.
For the year, 1,197 permits of all types were issued — five fewer than in 2021 — with a total estimated value of $36,513,285. In 2021, there were 1,202 permits issued with a total estimated value of $62,089,863.
In 2022, there were 64 permits issued for new site-built homes, with an estimated value of $22,963,218, according to the report. That compares with 57 permits for new site-built homes in 2021. The 2021 permits carried an estimated value of $17,519,992.
Of those 64 permits, 60 received certificates of occupancy last year. The average new home value is $358,800, the department said.
October was the busiest month for new residential permits, according to the report, with 15 permits issued. September was a close second with 11 permits issued. Nine residential permits were issued in February.
The biggest decrease came in the institutional sector, with a major project reaching completion in 2021.
Forty-one institutional permits were issued in 2022 with a total estimated value of $720,600. That compares with 84 permits issued in 2021 with an estimated $8,769,904.
The 2021 numbers likely include the construction and opening of the Lutheran Health Network facility, including health physicians and specialty care, at 510 Smaltz Way.
The city issued 12 permits for additions at $759,812 and 15 remodel permits at $317,585 in 2022, according to the report. Ten permanent swimming pool permits were issued with an estimated value of $689,550.
There were 15 industrial permits issued in 2022, with a total estimated value of $26,500, according to the report. In 2021, the city issued 17 permits with a total estimated value of $25,272,356.
While the number of commercial permits was down in 2022 (140 issued last year, compared to 149 in 2021), the total estimated value was more. The 2022 permits issued carried an estimated value of just under $11 million. The 2021 permits had an estimated value of $8.3 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.