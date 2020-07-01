AUBURN — The new Tru by Hilton hotel on Auburn’s west side opened one week ago.
“Every single day, our business is getting better,” said Brian Brandon, general manager of the 82-room, four-story hotel at 303 Peckhart Court.
“What’s very unique about this hotel — it’s a little bit more casual, a little bit more laid-back,” Brandon said from the hotel’s command center, an island-style desk in the lobby.
Bright, cheerful colors set the mood in the lobby, which is divided into four zones.
One quadrant features the breakfast buffet and dining area, along with a marketplace that is open 24 hours with snacks and beverages.
The lounge section offers a coffee-and-tea bar along with furniture highlighted by two “egg chairs” suspended from the ceiling.
“Every single piece of furniture has an electrical outlet built into it,” Brandon said.
A business center occupies another corner of the lobby, but the highlight is the game zone. A pool table serves as a centerpiece of the game area, which also stocks 15 family-friendly board games and 15 magazine subscriptions, framed by a wall mural featuring Auburn’s classic cars
“With the concept of this hotel, our front desk representatives are actually encouraged to play games with the guests, mingle with the guests,” Brandon said.
Large TV screens hang everywhere in the lobby.
“They don’t need a sports bar, because we’ve got everything right here,” including beer and wine sales that will be available soon, Brandon said.
Just off the lobby is a spacious fitness center with an interactive kiosk and a hydration station just outside its door.
Guest rooms feature a “minimalist” decor with wood-look vinyl flooring and walk-in showers. Refillable soap and shampoo dispensers eliminate waste.
Brandon takes pride in having seen the hotel come together from bare concrete. He and co-workers painted floors and installed furniture and even the flagpole.
“If we didn’t know how to do something, we figured it out,” he said.
“One of the greatest things for our staff is the team break room,” Brandon said. “Hilton prides itself on really taking care of our staff.” In his 17 years in the hotel industry, he said, “I have never seen a hotel employee break room like this before … this large, with this many amenities.”
The first Tru hotel opened three years ago, and the chain now has grown to more than 125 locations, including Fort Wayne, Elkhart and Indianapolis. The company promotes True as “a game-changing hotel brand from Hilton that’s vibrant, affordable and young-at-heart.”
