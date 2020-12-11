AUBURN — Staff members at Jeremiah’s coffee shop are hoping to spread some Christmas joy with the inaugural “FriendsGiving Christmas.”
Through Dec. 19, the public is invited to “adopt” care packages, purchase items for the packages and deliver them to families in need in the community.
“We have decided that it's a way to show the community that we care and take care of people who maybe have a need and make a connection with somebody when we deliver their care package. The goal is to make a connection with that family,” said Jeremiah’s co-owner, Dawn Burris.
Burris said a “linktr.ee” has been set up on Jeremiah’s Facebook Page, linktr.ee/jeremiahs.coffee, that describes the project, makes suggestions for items to be included in the care packages and invites people to sponsor a box and volunteer to deliver the packages.
Burris said she is working with schools and community agencies to identify families who would benefit form receiving a care package.
Suggested items to be included in the packages are canned goods, nonperishable boxed goods, toiletries and something special or meaningful, such as chocolate or sweets, gift cards, a Christmas ornament and Christmas decor.
Burris said the package value should range between $40 and $50. She said the goal is to assemble and deliver 50 packages.
All items for care packages should be dropped off at Jeremiah’s, at the corner of Main and 9th streets in downtown Auburn, no later than Saturday, Dec. 19. Cash donations also are welcome. Package delivery will be Dec 21-24.
“It’s not a dump and run,” Burris said of the delivery. "It’s a knock on the door … to make a connection.
“We hope to make this a tradition, we really do. We are excited to do something new. This year’s been tough on a lot of people. Forty to fifty dollars doesn’t sound like a lot, but every little bit helps and matters. The most important piece of the whole thing is the connection. We want to emphasize the connection just to show that people care for people."
