AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents, health officials said Friday.
They bring the total of confirmed cases in the county to 15.
One of the new cases involves a 50-year-old man who is household contact of a previously confirmed patient, said Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County health officer.
Friday’s other new case affects another 50-year-old man whose infection appears to be related to his contact with people involved in interstate travel, according to Souder.
The second man has been in contact with a person who likely is going to test positive and become DeKalb County’s 16th case soon, Souder added. County health officials have been tracing the man’s other contacts, Souder said.
The new cases are the first reported in DeKalb County since Saturday, April 18. The county continues to have the fewest cases among the four northeast-corner counties of Indiana.
DeKalb County reported eight new cases last week, but the rate slowed to a halt this week until Friday’s reports.
Souder revealed Friday that of the county’s first 15 cases, six are health care workers or related to health care workers. Until now, only one of the previous cases was publicly identified as a health care worker.
However, none of the six affected health care workers is employed in a DeKalb County health care institution. Souder said they include a health care worker and family member, plus another health care worker, all involved with jobs in Allen County; two people who work in Noble County; and one who works in Steuben County.
Souder praised DeKalb County health care workers for remaining free of the virus.
“They’re well informed … they’re highly motivated … they’re getting testing as a priority,” he said about local health care workers.
The number of DeKalb County residents tested for the coronavirus nearly doubled in the past week, from 84 reported on April 17 to 153 in Friday’s report.
DeKalb County has recorded only one death from a coronavirus patient, a 65-year-old man.
The county has reported an age for 13 of its 15 virus patients. The average age of those 13 patients is 44 years. Only three are 60 or older.
“Please continue to follow social-distancing and hygiene guidelines as well as the Stay at Home Executive Order. Additionally, please wear a face covering in public settings,” county officials said in the announcement.
DeKalb County health officials also have issued new directives about the coronavirus:
“We must protect the vulnerable and return the healthy to work by exercising the prevention steps listed below. Please review the following bullet point reminders regarding the coronavirus. Education, information sharing and compliance with CDC recommendations is our best defense as this pandemic continues to impact the region.
Coronavirus symptoms (Notice that the list has expanded):
• cough;
• headache;
• runny nose;
• fever;
• chills;
• sore throat;
• shortness of breath;
• diarrhea; and
• vomiting.
Coronavirus testing:
• Testing is presently being performed at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
• Testing guidelines are set by the Indiana State Department of Health.
• Testing samples can only be verified by the atate or select commercial laboratories.
Coronavirus rreatment:
• There is no specific medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19.
• Self-treatment at home is most common, most will not need hospitalization.
• If you develop a fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, seek medical care, but call first.
Coronavirus spread prevention:
• Stay home, save lives — essential travel only.
• Maintain social distancing, keep a safe distance of 6 feet or more.
• Avoid close contact with people, hand shaking and touching.
• Wear face coverings such as masks, scarf or bandannas, especially in public settings.
• Some businesses require employees to wear masks, which is a great prevention tactic.
• Wash your hands often and avoid touching your face.
• Cover your cough and sneeze.
• Clean and disinfect frequently.
If you are a high-risk individual, take care of yourself by limiting social contact and wear a mask. We anticipate the number of positive cases to continue to rise in DeKalb County. We all need to work together to slow the spread. This truly needs to be a unified approach by all in DeKalb County.”
Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County health officer
Cheryl Lynch, DeKalb County Health Department
Jason Meek, DeKalb County Homeland Security
