AUBURN — On its first night of operation in mid-September, a Wednesday night drive-through meal ministry at the Auburn First United Methodist Church served 30 meals.
The following week that number doubled, and it continued to increase to the point that after six weeks, the ministry was serving around 200 meals, and continues to do so.
The program is headed up by the church’s director of connecting ministries, Tammy Althouse.
She explained that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church had served a Wednesday night meal while other programs and activities were taking place there.
“It was kind of a convenience for them. We did have a few people from the community that would come in, because it’s always been a free meal. We probably averaged around 80 people. With the pandemic, we stopped doing it altogether, the Wednesday night meal,” Althouse explained.
“I always had a feeling that we were missing something, you know, a way that we could help the community, in the crazy time that we’re in. So we decided … that we would try diners-to-go, not knowing what it would really grow into.”
Althouse said the church shared a flyer with Catholic Charities’ Retired Senior Volunteer Program, which was placed in food packages distributed the RSVP’s food pantry. The church also shared information about the program on social media. But mostly, Althouse said, the program has grown through word-of-mouth.
Meals are prepared at the church, and Althouse usually does most of the food preparation.
“On occasion, The Italian Grille has helped us with some of that. The week we did chicken and noodles and mashed potatoes, they made the mashed potatoes for us, because I didn’t think I could do mashed potatoes for 200 people,” Althouse said.
Althouse draws on her experience in the restaurant and catering business, having worked for George Armstrong for 17 years when he owned the Pizza King restaurant in Auburn.
“It’s always a hot meal. And we try and mix it up so that it’s different. We have about eight to 10 different meals that we rotate,” she said.
Althouse said the meals she serves are like those she would serve at home. Dinners menus have included hamburgers, chicken and noodles, chicken strips and cheesy potatoes, lasagna, meatloaf, and a favorite — walking tacos.
A team of eight to 10 people helps Althouse with packaging and serving the meals, which are handed out each Wednesday from 5-6 p.m.
“It’s wonderful because I have a fantastic team. I will never ever, ever turn away help.,” she said.
“We serve (meals) out of our fellowship hall. We have a little area that’s covered there, so they literally just drive up, we ask how many meals they want, we bag it and we hand it to them,” Althouse explained.
“They (volunteers) have some wonderful stories that they’ve shared of people that came through. A couple weeks ago we had a lady that came through, and they said that she was in tears because she didn’t know how she was going to feed her kids that night. And so it was an opportunity for her to come and to get meals and be able to feed her children.”
Althouse said the church accepts donations for the meals, but they are not required.
“We do advertise it as a free meal,” she said.
While some people may be able to donate only a dollar or two, they do so because they want to, Althouse said. Others may choose to donate more, which helps offset the cost of the food.
“We did have a couple of nights that we did run out of food, which is the worst feeling, when you have to say ‘I’m sorry, that we ran out,’” Althouse said
“Somebody had asked how long we were going to keep on doing this. I don’t know. I guess as long as they keep on coming, we will continue to feed them. Wouldn’t that be a wonderful thing, if our community didn’t need it?”
