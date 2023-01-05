FORT WAYNE — The Bridal Spectacular and Beyond will return to the Conference Center at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
There will be more than 75 vendors including categories such as DJ’s, formal wear designers, venue options, hair and make-up, photographers, florists, invitation designers, travel agents, cakes, photo booths, caterers, a wedding trolley and more
Brides can pre-register at fortwaynebrides.com.
Prizes totaling $10,000 will be given away to brides and grooms. The first 50 grooms will receive an official “Groom” T-shirt and three brides will walk away with the wedding dress of their choice.
There will be a bridal fashion show on the main stage, beginning at 1 p.m.
Admission is $10 at the door, with children age 12 and under admitted free.
For more information, visit fortwaynebrides.com.
