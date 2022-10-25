Local law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Oct. 21-23, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Michael Espinoza, 46, of the 1100 block of Handcock Street, South Bend, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Oct. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Joseph Brown, 32, of the 700 block of Oakdale Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Oct. 21 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Selena Montoya, 26, of the 200 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Oct. 22 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kelcy Salisbury, 42, of the 5000 block East, C.R. 800 South, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Oct. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jake Lucero, 27, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Oct. 23 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
