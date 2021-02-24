AUBURN — Perpetual Industries Inc. recently completed its acquisition of The Worldwide Group LLC, operating in Auburn as Worldwide Auctioneers.
Based at Kruse Plaza south of Auburn, Worldwide is a boutique auction company that specializes in the sale and acquisition of classic and vintage motorcars at auctions around the world, a news release said. It also offers services for collectors including private sales, appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning and asset management.
The company conducts a one-day auction of approximately 80 collector cars every Labor Day weekend in Auburn.
With a 20-year history in business, Worldwide moved its showroom to Kruse Plaza when one of its principals, John Kruse of Auburn, bought the former museum building south of Auburn with two partners, former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman and Jason Bontrager, in December 2018. Stutzman now serves on Perpetual Industries’ board of directors.
In April 2019, Brent Bedford, president and CEO of Perpetual Industries, said he would move its operations and five employees from Alberta, Canada, to Kruse Plaza. He said they would work in “green energy mining” to provide power for computing applications such as blockchain and artificial intelligence that use large amounts of electricity.
Under terms of the new agreement to acquire Worldwide, which was unanimously approved by Perpetual’s board of directors, Worldwide will continue to be led by its principals, Rod Egan and Kruse, and operate independently under the Worldwide Auctioneers brand as a wholly owned subsidiary of Perpetual, a news release said.
“I am excited to welcome the entire Worldwide team under Rod and John’s leadership to Perpetual’s umbrella. Their entrepreneurial spirit is a good match with ours, and I am looking forward to achieving greater growth in Perpetual while playing a key role in reaching the future goals of Worldwide,” Bedford said in the release.
Within Perpetual’s Blockchain division and by using the company’s expertise in technology and marketing, there are multiple channels of collaboration that will allow for greater diversity and revenue streams in the company, the release said.
“By providing Worldwide greater access to capital, Perpetual can transform the way Worldwide supports its customers and manages the buying and selling of important collector cars on a much larger scale,” the release added.
“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Worldwide, one in which we will be able to achieve greater goals and further our place as a global leader in the collector car auction Industry. With access to Perpetual’s technical expertise, it will empower us to deliver more value to our customers by helping facilitate our on-line sales platform initiatives,” Egan, principal and chief auctioneer of Worldwide, said in the news release.
“Being a part of Perpetual is a big step forward for Worldwide. We will be better positioned to accelerate and extend our mission of providing advanced levels of online exposure with unparalleled digital marketing tools, and exceptional service to our valued clients,” Kruse, principal and auctioneer for Worldwide, said in the release
Incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn, Perpetual Industries is an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy efficient technologies, the release said.
“Our mission is to ‘perpetuate industry’ by bringing value-added technologies to market. At the company’s core is a proprietary technology known as The XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment to create energy efficient, environmentally responsible products,” the release said.
It added, “We are expanding our expertise and knowledge of energy-efficient technology by developing low-cost, green-energy-powered solutions for a variety of industries including renewable energy, blockchain mining, artificial intelligence, graphic rendering, internet of things and cloud computing, while continuing our research, development, and commercialization of the XYO Technology in key applications.”
