FORT WAYNE — Three DeKalb High School Jazz 1, Too and 3 bands all had the opportunity to perform live with spectators at North Side High School on Saturday.
DeKalb Jazz 3 tied for first place in its room, with solo awards given to Sylvia Benbow on alto saxophone and Jack Stoy on the drum set.
“This is our first year having a third jazz band at DHS, and these students have really grown and improved over the jazz season. I am so proud of the work they have put in and the quality of their performances this year. The precedent they have set for future Jazz 3 bands is impressive,” said Jazz 3 director Lori Haydl.
DeKalb Jazz Too tied for first place in its room, with Sam Holben on the drum set and Syerra Opper on alto saxophone receiving solo awards.
“They committed to the process that’s needed to produce excellence and they thrived. Jazz Too was able to have an undefeated competitive season in their respective rooms because of this. It has been so much fun watching them succeed! They have much to be proud of,” said Colby Stackhouse, director of Jazz Too.
DeKalb Jazz 1 tied for third place in its room, with solo awards given to Lucas Hanes on trumpet and Parker Morton on tenor saxophone. Along with solo awards, Landon Snyder won the auditorium for the best rhythm section player and Jacob Hanes won the room in being the best lead trombone player.
“Going into this weekend, I can definitely say this has been probably my favorite jazz season,” said senior lead trombone player Jacob Hanes. “Not only do I get to play a solo and a duet with my brother, but also this year I’ve just been more engrossed in jazz culture because of quarantine, so definitely I don’t think we’ve ever been as excited as we were at Snider and North Side just to play for other people. And going into Homestead, where we get to play in front of other bands live for the first time, I can definitely sense that there’s going to be a great energy, and I’m excited to experience it.”
“I could not be more proud of our jazz band, from our soloists to our front row on secondary instruments. They are my family, and it’s amazing to finally get to perform together again,” said lead alto saxophone player Kyra Sells.
“This weekend was a great reminder of what things once were. We had the ability to play for our band family and just enjoy making music together,” said Shanna Lank director of Jazz 1.
Jazz 1 has one more event this coming weekend at Homestead High School. It will be a nonspectator event, but will be livestreamed. Visit the Baron Brigade’s social media pages for the link. Jazz 1 performs Saturday at 10:40 a.m.
