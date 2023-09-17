Ashley woman complains of chest pain following crash

An Ashley woman told police she blacked out while driving her pickup truck in the 1200 block of C.R. 35 just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning. The vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole head on.

WATERLOO — An Ashley woman complained of chest pain following a single-vehicle crash that occurred just after 7 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of C.R. 35, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.

