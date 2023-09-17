Ashley woman complains of chest pain following crash
WATERLOO — An Ashley woman complained of chest pain following a single-vehicle crash that occurred just after 7 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of C.R. 35, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Janean Wolfe, 59, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 north in the 1200 block of C.R. 35 when the vehicle went off the west side of the road and struck a utility pole head on, police said.
According to a crash report, Wolfe told police she blacked out while driving and did not know what happened.
The vehicle was a total loss.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.
County police were assisted by the Waterloo Marshal's Office, Waterloo Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
