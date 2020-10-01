WATERLOO — Candidates for seats on the DeKalb Central school board answered questions posed by DeKalb High School senior government students during a school board town hall event on Tuesday in the school auditorium.
Attendance was limited to school board candidates, DeKalb High School government students and school personnel. The event was live-streamed by the Baron Television production team and moderated by social studies teacher and speech coach Andy Comfort.
Candidates in the two contested races who participated in the event were incumbent Heather Krebs and challenger John Davis, who are seeking election to the Auburn-Union Township seat; and Jeff Johnson and Josh Newbauer, who are seeking election to the Fairfield and Smithfield townships seat being vacated by Jay Baumgartner.
Incumbent Valerie Armstrong is unopposed for the Union and Jackson townships seat. She introduced herself Tuesday night but did not participate in the town hall question-and-answer session.
Davis, Krebs and Newbauer all are graduates of DeKalb High School, they told the audience. Johnson moved to DeKalb County in the latter part of 2007.
Addressing why he is running for school board, Davis said there are three choices students can make when they graduate: to enroll in a college; to enlist in the military; or to accept employment.
“As a school board member, I want to make sure you are happy with that decision and that you can become a successful citizen of DeKalb County in whatever choice you make,” he said.
“I’m running again just because I want to continue the good work that we’re already doing as a school board and as a school district as a whole,” Krebs said. She has served two terms on the school board and is completing her eighth year. She has been board president for the past two years.
“We really have a good working relationship right now between our board, our administration, our staff, and our educators’ association, and when you’ve got good people working together for a good cause, great things happen. I would like to see continued expansion of our vocational programs, along with our academic programs, and do that in conjunction with more of our community partners so that we can continue to showcase the great things that our kids do here at DeKalb,” Krebs said.
Newbauer said he had considered running for school board for several years and when a spot opened up this year, he decided to seek election. Newbauer said he believes that as a board member he could help build trust, cohesiveness and transparency.
“We need to learn to live together, to agree to disagree, and there’s lots of healthy debate that can help everyone grow through that,” he said.
Johnson is the parent of a 17-year-old DeKalb High School senior as well as the parent of a child who will be a future Baron, he said. As a board member, he said, he would like to be a part of making the district better.
“Not that it’s bad — just make it better. I see so much potential,” he said.
Candidates were asked about their vision for the school district.
Newbauer said he wants to see its students go on to contribute to the community, be hard-working and have a work ethic.
“Go out there and really contribute to our community,” he encouraged students.
“I would like to see a harmony” Johnson said. He also wants to make sure students know the community has much to offer in terms of employment opportunities, he added.
Krebs pointed to the “Portrait of a Baron Graduate” initiative that began last year, when members of the community and the schools developed an overall vision for qualities they wish students to graduate with, such as collaboration, integrity and perseverance.
Krebs said the process was cut short by COVID-19, but is one she would like to pick up and instill those qualities in the district’s students so they are prepared to succeed in whatever they do after they leave DeKalb.
Davis said his vision is for the district to create successful and excited citizens. He also would like to see an expanded trades and internship program offered in the district. He said board members must make sure they are listening and hearing what taxpayers have to say.
All four candidates agreed on the importance of maintaining school facilities.
“Maintenance is paramount. If you don’t maintain what you have, you are going to end up paying more money in the end for the cost of repairs. Upgrades should be judged on necessity. Maintenance should be paramount,” Johnson said.
Newbauer said the district needs to have a maintenance program that is consistent across the board with all the schools. Before upgrading or adding on to a facility, the district should look at the added operating cost and how much the facility is going to be used, he added.
“Fix the problems that are immediate and look at our wants and needs,” Davis said. “If it’s a need, as a school board, look at the budget and operational expenses and get it taken care of, because it impacts the students and it impacts the teachers and administrators on a day-to-day basis.” With upgrades, the district should consider how they are going to benefit students and how they can be achieved while being fiscally responsible, he said.
Krebs, who works professionally in facilities maintenance for a nearby school district, described maintenance as “utmost.”
“We need to maintain and preserve the things we have, and look programmatically at what additional needs are, how education has changed over the years, and what we need to do to better address the needs of our current students,” she said.
Krebs said the district recently completed a full facilities assessment, which will be just one tool in building a long-term facilities maintenance plan.
All candidates agreed on the importance of school safety practices and the need to promote and educate on safety protocols. They also agreed that extracurricular activities have great value and are important to the school experience.
Responding to a question on the role of technology and striking a balance between too little and too much, Krebs said part of having technology in the classroom also is teaching responsibility.
Davis, Newbauer and Johnson agreed that technology is “vital” and a “necessity” but that there also needs to be a balance. Johnson said hands-on learning also still needs to happen.
On a goal or accomplishment he would like to achieve if elected, Johnson said he would hope to be well-received and that his work would mean something. He said he would like to reach out to the community, grasp their concerns and see success across the board.
Newbauer said the question he asks himself, and that he hopes to achieve, is whether he made the people around him better and that he made a mark on someone’s life.
Krebs said she wants to improve lines of communication, get the community involved and find ways to work with the community.
“We can’t continue to grow our programs if we don’t have the support of our community,” she said.
Davis said his goal would be to gain community trust, have a cohesive board and to grow student development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.