Fire damages rural Waterloo home

WATERLOO — No one was home when fire damaged a rural Waterloo home Monday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to 2161 C.R. 28 at 9:07 a.m. and had the situation under control within 30 minutes, Corunna Fire Chief Dennis Treesh said.
The fire originated in the kitchen area, Treesh said, and firefighters were able to contain the blaze to that room. The rest of the home sustained smoke and heat damage, he said. About 25 firefighters responded.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries, Treesh said.
Assisting Corunna firefighters were crews from the Garrett, Auburn, Waterloo, Butler, Ashley-Hudson, Kendallville and Avilla fire departments, a Parkview EMS ambulance, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department and a crew from 1-800-Board-Up, who secured the structure. Angola firefighters covered Corunna's station.
Treesh estimated total damage to be about $60,000 — $20,000 to the structure and $40,000 to contents.
Firefighters remained at the scene until 11:18 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.