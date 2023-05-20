AUBURN — Members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, focused on the subject of literary in their regular meeting, May 13 at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
Regent Nancy Brickley led the opening ritual with the assistance of Chaplain Jan Dantzer. The minutes were read by Karen Bash, and Sue Anderson gave a treasurer’s report. Brickley then presented updates regarding Continental Congress to be held June 25 to July 3 in Washington, D.C. and an invitation to attend a luncheon by the Valparaiso Chapter. Joyce Phillips shared a July 4-themed raffle basket the chapter is donating to the American Legion Post 97 in appreciation for support in 2022, when the John Houlton Chapter hosted the Northeast District meeting.
Rachel Roberts chaired a program about literacy with members participating. Dantzer gave details about NSDAR’s emphasis on literacy as a national project. Christine Steele presented statistics regarding the world’s population and that of the United States as it relates to literacy.
Bash gave information about how alphabets date back thousands of years, evident in runes and pictographs. Alice Richards shared information about the Community Foundation DeKalb County group, “Mother Goose on the Loose,” which focuses on raising funds for literacy programs in area schools.
Anderson told how America’s freedom was won not only on the battlefield but in written form. Brickley discussed the matter of graduating students being deficient in basic studies. Phillips reviewed the current legislature’s Bill 104 relating to the teaching of the “science of reading.”
Roberts shared several books including copies of the McGuffey Readers. Members held a discussion about the importance of knowing how to read and write in cursive, especially at it relates to genealogical research and historical documents.
Refreshments were served by Richards and Brickley. The next meeting will be held June 10 at the home of Betty Willett in Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.