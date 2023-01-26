AUBURN — DeKalb County is up and moving again, although schools closed again Thursday, in the aftermath of Wednesday’s winter storm.
The snow, originally forecast to begin in the early morning hours Wednesday, started falling around 7 a.m. and didn’t let up for several hours.
There were numerous reports of crashes and slide-offs on Interstates 69 and 469 and U.S. 30, according to police scanner traffic. A six-mile stretch of I-469 — from I-69 south to the S.R. 37 interchange — in Allen County was closed due to the hazardous conditions Wednesday, Indiana State Police reported.
“This morning, it was relatively quiet. Around noon or so, they started coming in one after another,” DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas said Wednesday.
An incident report sent to The Star showed four property damage accidents reported in the county Wednesday.
For the third time this week, most schools in the four-county area closed Thursday due to weather.
“Yesterday, the snow started sticking around 9 a.m. and it really come down pretty quick, so there was no keeping up on it for quite some time,” DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said in a phone interview Thursday. “Around 4 (o’clock), we started making headway.
“In the meantime, the roads were just sloppy and slushy because the temperature was like 35 degrees. … It was just a slushy and sloppy mess.”
Highway crews plowed until around 8 p.m. Wednesday and resumed plowing roads at 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
“Everything’s cleaned off, but the way the wind’s blowing now — I’m just out driving around looking at areas — it’s starting to blow across the road,” Parker said.
“Everything’s passable. There’s nothing that I’ve seen that’s impassable, that you couldn’t drive on.”
Parker said he hasn’t heard an official snowfall amount, but guessed approximately 5 inches of snow fell on DeKalb County during the storm.
From appearances, the southern part of the county received more snow, he added.
The highway department is responsible for plowing just over 700 miles of roads in the county. Sixteen drivers operated plows.
Highway crews can make the roads driveable by plowing snow and applying sand, salt or both. There’s little they can do when winds pick up, Parker said.
“The roads are clear, but with the way the wind’s blowing, you may come across a section where snow has blown across the road,” he said. “Just don’t let your guard down. It is winter in Indiana.
“I just came down a road where 90% of it was clear, and toward the end, snow’s blown over it.
“That’s going to make it slick,” Parker said. “Be careful. Give yourself plenty of time and pay attention to the roadway.
“We can go out and treat them, but we can’t do much with the wind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.