AUBURN — Measures taken by DeKalb Community Corrections appear to have reduced COVID-19 cases at the facility, located at 1000 Potter Drive, northwest of Auburn.
KPC Media has received several letters to the editor from individuals claiming the facility is on lockdown and that participants are not allowed to attend court-ordered community service, attend church or sobriety functions or see family members, even with earned passes.
KPC Media reached out to Michelle Fosnaugh, executive director of DeKalb County Community Corrections for comment.
Community Corrections currently has 38 people at the residential work facility, she said.
In separate emails, Fosnaugh outlined the guidelines being followed at Community Corrections.
“Under the enhanced prevention measures during high levels of community spread, participants are attending work and court-ordered requirements, including activities that allow them to fulfill orders and terms applied by the courts,” Fosnaugh wrote. “Court requirements vary by individual.”
The enhanced measures were implemented July 27, she said.
She explained Community Corrections is following COVID-19 guidelines for correctional facilities from the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. Those guidelines include minimizing movement within the community for short-term periods when transmission is at a high level.
“Prior to the implementation of the enhanced prevention measures, we had recently experienced five COVID cases amongst residents and three among staff members,” Fosnaugh wrote.
“Since implementation of the recommended prevention measures, we have experienced zero cases in both groups.”
In a separate email, Fosnaugh elaborated on the facility’s COVID response.
“These enhanced prevention measures are designed to protect the health and safety of individuals living in congregate settings, as well as the staff working at such facilities. The measures allow participants to continue gainful employment and court-ordered requirements, while attempting to mitigate COVID outbreaks.
“An outbreak of cases within a congregate facility may require lockdown or closure the facility for an unknown period. The majority of the participants, by order of the Courts, are serving an executed sentence and in the event of a temporary closure, could be returned to incarceration.
“Community Corrections has taken preventative steps to mitigate spread and keep the facility open in light of that alternative. Community Corrections will continue to monitor the local transmission level and follow any current guidance of the Indiana State Department of Health and the CDC.”
Fosnaugh added that peer-led support group meetings are requirements for some participants and voluntary for others.
DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II shared the jail’s COVID response practices.
“Our response varies depending on the exposure that we believe has occurred,” Cserep explained. “Everyone brought into the jail is quarantined downstairs for five days before going up to the blocks and are monitored for illness.
“If COVID makes it to the upstairs block, we lock some or all the blocks down depending on the exposures and illness present,” he said. “Our procedures have been recognized by ISA jail expert Bill Wilson as among the best responses statewide.”
The DeKalb County Health Department reported 126 COVID cases for the period between Aug. 6-12 and 109 cases July 30-Aug. 5. The health department reported 21 new cases this Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.