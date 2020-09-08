AUBURN — The new Eckhart Skate Park, which officially opened with a ceremony Friday afternoon, was the final project in the 20-year term of former Auburn Mayor Norman Yoder.
It was completed during the administration of new Auburn Mayor Mike Ley, who presided over Friday’s ceremony.
Speaking at the ceremony, Yoder traced the skate park’s history in these remarks:
“There are several groups of people I would like to recognize that were very instrumental in the development of this beautiful skate park that we are opening today.
“Every project needs an aspirational goal set before it can gain the acceptance of the general public. In 2008 and 2009 (at the zenith of the Great Recession), Sherry Harris and a group of youth developed a skate park Facebook page and raised approximately $400 by setting cans in the businesses in DeKalb County. Through their efforts was born a public acknowledgement of a need for a skate park to provide a recreational place for skateboarding, BMX biking, rollerblading and scootering.
“In the spring of 2014, Wade Buchs’ New Tech Persuasive Writing Class adopted the challenge of defining a vision of how and what a skate park would look like as a project. The four teams in the class each developed a rudimentary business plan of a skate park including the need for, layout, rules, and the next steps. They each presented their plan to the City of Auburn and selected public for evaluation.
“In 2015 and 2016, instructional coach Amy Neal continued to work with Emily Ball, Kolton Watson, Hannah Schrock, Jillian Lewis, Amara Wiley, Bailey Castator and Ameil Gonzalez on the skate park project for the next two years. They met with Trine University Civil Engineering, developed layout concepts with JPR Engineering, worked on site locations, developed budgets and met with the Auburn Park Board.
“In 2017, I received an email from Tim O’Keefe expressing an interest in building a skate park. A committee of skateboarders and BMX bikers was formed consisting of Maddox Boettcher, Levi Hammond, Lantz Morningstar, Mitchell Stockwell, Jason Freudenberger, Royce Linstromberg and Tim O’Keefe to refine and execute the business plan to build a skate park. We visited other skate parks, defined rules, recommended Hunger Skateparks to the City of Auburn as designer/contractor and refined the final design.
“Through the efforts of Judy Sorg, Tanya Young, Kimberly Almeida de Atarama, Tim O’Keefe and Royce Linstromberg, close to $300,000 was pledged from Rick James of the James Foundation, Daryle Doden of Ambassador Enterprises, Maclyn Parker of Cole Foundation, Mike Eikenberry of English, Bonter, Mitchell Trust, Eric Rieke of Rieke Foundation and Sarah Larkin of Dekko Foundation for the construction. Also donating time, equipment and expertise were Pat Ley of JJP Excavating, Jeff Seiss of Seiss Concrete Construction, and the City of Auburn’s Engineering, Parks, Street, Water Pollution Control and Water Departments, who assisted Hunger Skateparks with the construction.
“I sincerely thank all mentioned and anyone that I unintentionally left out for a job well done!”
