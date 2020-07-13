AUBURN — An Auburn man is halfway through a project of penning a series of four books, beginning with the story of a retired sheriff solving a mystery and concluding with the story of how readers got to book one.
Randy Getrost is the author of "The Lesson," published by Christian Faith Publishing. "The Lesson book 2, Learning to Live Again," will be published in August or September, with "The Lesson book 3, Love Like You’re Gonna Die" slated to be out next August or sooner. The fourth book in the series, entitled "Smoke," takes readers back in time to circumstances that lead up to Book 1, Getrost explained. He describes the books as family-friendly suspense mysteries.
"The Lesson," was released last July and tells the story of a retired sheriff who goes back to South Carolina to sell a plantation that has been in his family for more than 150 years, Getrost said.
"It's where he grew up, but a place he never wanted to go back to," Getrost added. "He had to face his past. It's about him facing those memories, the restoration that happens in his life. ... He also solves a mystery." The books also includes a love story, for good measure.
Explaining his journey to writing the books, Getrost said he always had thought he was supposed to write, but never seemed to take the time to do it.
"I just didn’t do it," said Getrost. "I was busy, building a successful business, a wonderful family. I never took the time."
While he was a successful businessman, Getrost said, he was a "functional drunk."
"I was very successful, even thought I drank too much," he said.
In 2014, at the age of 56, Getrost’s alcoholism had completely overtaken him, he said.
Losing his home and his family, Getrost ended up at the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, where he participated in a 12-step, long-term addiction program.
"When I finished that program, my life changed dramatically," Getrost said. "Something happened inside of me. I faced my fears."
While at the rescue mission, Getrost began working as a cook and was able to use the skills he had learned when he left the mission in 2015, securing a job as a cook at Huntington University.
Living in Hicksville, Ohio, he also obtained a job at Defiance College as a weekend cook.
"I was able to move up quickly," Getrost said. "I had a great appreciation for having a job."
Getrost went on to accept a position as a cook at Smith Farms Manor in Auburn and would become food service director at that facility in 2016.
He went on to be hired as the kitchen manager at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville and became food service director there three years ago.
"They took a chance on me," he said of his employers. "I love my job. I have a great appreciation of getting up and going to work."
Getrost said he decided it was time for him to start writing, and six months later he completed "The Lesson."
"It's been a soul-searching, soul-cleansing journey for me," he said. "It helped me make peace with who I am."
Reviews of "The Lesson" are posted on the book's Facebook page, "The Lesson," which has 1,100 followers. Getrost’s work is available at bookstores and online. He also hopes to offer it through local outlets.
