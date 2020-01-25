AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced nine people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Jeffrey Anderson of the 3600 block of C.R. 63, Butler, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Holly Wilson of the 500 block of Wallen Hills, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. She received up to one year of probation and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Sonja Connell of the 5500 block of C.R. 68, Spencerville, was sentenced to eight days in jail, with credit for eight days served, and fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joshua Jordan of the 2000 block of Lavern Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor, He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Frankie Handshoe of the 900 block of South Autumn Drive, Avilla, was sentenced to 96 days in jail, with credit for 48 days served while the case was pending, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Martin Godbey of the 500 block of Cutter Lane, Longboat Key, Florida, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for time he served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $500. His driving license was suspended for 180 days.
Brian Fletcher of the 100 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Jan. 24, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Tiffany Gray of the 2000 block of West Rimmel Road, Kendallville, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Pedro Alcantara of the 200 block of South Broadway, Butler, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and was fined $75 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
