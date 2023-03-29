Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests March 27-28, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Angel Carey, 37, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. March 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Bryson Greer, 25, of the 1600 block of C.R. 8, Ashley, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. March 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for resisting law enforcement with injury, a Level 6 felony.
Konrad Simpson, 50, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. March 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony.
Joseph Lawler, 36, of the 300 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. March 27 by Butler Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Margarita Lopez, 47, of Lansing, Michigan, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. March 28 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
