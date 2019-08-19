AUBURN — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a drowning that occurred Sunday evening at approximately 7:34 p.m. in a private pond in the 6700 block of C.R. 29 near Auburn.
Daniel Burris, 19, of Auburn, was swimming in his family’s pond when, for an unknown reason, he went under the surface, according to officials. Family members located him in the pond, got him to shore and did CPR until medical personnel arrived. Medical personnel continued CPR on the scene. Burris was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County coroner.
Conservation Officers were assisted on the scene by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, DeKalb County EMS, DeKalb County Coroner’s Office and the Jackson Township Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.