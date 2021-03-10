AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported one new death of a COVID-19-positive patient and five new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The death is the 77th in DeKalb County during the pandemic, according to the Health Department, and the second this month. The last previous death was reported March 4.
The person who died was above the age of 80. No further information about the death will be given, the department said.
The new-case report continues a improving trend in which 28 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of four per day.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,927 since the start of the pandemic.
Wednesday’s new patients include one between birth and 10 years of age, one between 21-30 years of age, one between age 41-50, one between age 51-60 and one between ages 81 and 90.
A total of 77 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that 863 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 669,164 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
A total of 12,350 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 from the previous day. Another 425 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,161,087 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,156,377 on Tuesday. A total of 8,308,221 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of emergencies to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
An indoor vaccination clinic is being planned March 20-21 at Calumet New Tech High School, 3900 Calhoun St., Gary. The clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central time on March 20 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 21. Appointments must be scheduled in advance, and individuals must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet current eligibility requirements upon arrival. To find the location, search for Gary Calumet using ZIP code 46408 at ourshot.in.gov, or call 211 and ask to be scheduled at the Gary Calumet site.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
As of today, 1,178,265 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 744,712 individuals are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
