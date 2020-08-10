AUBURN — Auburn dad Jayce Wilcox was walking outside with his 7-year-old daughter, Kinzington, recently when she told him she really wanted a father-daughter dance this year.
Wilcox had accompanied his daughter to similar events at school, church and other venues in prior years. Kinzington’s school father-daughter dance typically would have taken place in the spring, but not so this year, as schools were forced to close due to COVID-19.
"It's always kind of been our thing," Wilcox said. "She loves them. I said what any dad would say: 'Absolutely, Honey!'"
Wilcox said he ”hit the ground running” to make sure his daughter got her wish.
With an outpouring of support from local businesses and individuals, Wilcox was able to pull together "A Night We Will Never Forget" that will take place Aug. 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the James Cultural Plaza in Auburn. There is no charge to attend.
"I didn’t think it would happen this fast or smoothly. It came together very quickly," Wilcox said.
He approached The James Foundation to find out what he needed to do to secure the cultural plaza as the venue for the dance. He also went to the Auburn Police Department to determine what he needed to do to get roads around the venue closed for safety reasons. Then he began approaching local businesses to see if they were able to help by donating items such as drinks and other light refreshments that could be served at the dance.
"The support has been outstanding," Wilcox said.
Music at the dance will be provided by a deejay, with the cost being covered by local car salesman Gregory Hall, Wilcox said. Water, juice, cookies and cupcakes, donated by local businesses, will be provided. Kona Ice and Auntie Anne's pretzel truck also will be on hand for those who wish to purchase items.
A dance-off will take place at the conclusion of the evening with the winning father-daughter couple receiving a grand prize.
Wilcox said daughters from toddlers to high-schoolers "if she will go to a father-daughter dance still" are welcome to attend the event with their fathers, or father-figures in their lives.
Wilcox has set up a Facebook event page entitled "A Night We Will Never Forget" where he states, "Dads, stepdads, grandpas, uncles, grab that special girl in your life and treat her to a father-daughter dance! Dress formal or casual. The most important thing is your princess has a night she won't ever forget!"
Wilcox’s friends and family, including his two sons, Maddux, 9, and Dawson, 5, will be on hand to help and ensure the evening runs smoothly.
"Seeing dads invested in their daughters’ lives, it’s something that the dad will never forget," Wilcox said.
Wilcox especially is looking forward to seeing "the smile that nobody can wipe off my daughter's face, the enjoyment that she gets out of it … I'm a basic casual guy, trying to give my kids the world."
Any business or individual wishing to make a donation to the event may contact Wilcox at jayce_wilcox@yahoo.com.
