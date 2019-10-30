AUBURN — Candidates in DeKalb County city election races fielded questions on topics ranging from party affiliation to drugs and drug-related crime to attracting more housing and industry during a three-part debate Wednesday night in Kruse Plaza.
Butler at-large City Council candidates Elizabeth Chrisman, a Democrat, and Bill White, a Republican, opened the debate, answering questions for 25 minutes.
That was followed by a 45-minute debate between Garrett mayoral candidates, incumbent Todd Fiandt, a Democrat, and Larry Getts, a Republican.
Auburn’s candidates for mayor, Republican Mike Ley and Democrat Sarah Payne, rounded out the three-part debate with 45 minutes of comments. About 250 people attended the event, which was hosted by KPC Media Group’s The Star newspaper.
Candidates answered questions for each race submitted by the public, as well as those generated by The Star’s editorial staff. Additional questions were accepted in writing during the debate.
Candidates took turns on who responded first, having one minute per question for their answers. They had 30 seconds for rebuttals after their opponent’s one-minute responses.
The Auburn mayoral candidates’ debate drew numerous questions from the audience, including whether the candidates planned to be full-time as mayor and how they would transition to that role.
“I absolutely do,” Payne said of her intention to serve as mayor on a full-time basis. She said her current employer has been supportive and, if elected, she would begin the transition “right away.”
Payne said she already has spoken to current Mayor Auburn Norm Yoder about him being a mentor as she transitions.
“I look forward to tapping into that knowledge right away,” Payne said.
“What transition?” was Ley’s response, noting his previous experience working in business and in city government. He said he could walk into the mayor’s office tomorrow, or on day one, and assume the role without the advice of a consultant or mentor.
“My transition happens the next day,” he said, adding that he also would be a full-time mayor.
When asked about the top issue facing Garrett, Fiandt responded that the drug problem is the No. 1 issue. Fiandt said that in response, the city has formed a task force and this year to date, 127 arrests for drug-related crimes have been made.
“We’re trying to make a dent in that. That’s got to be a top priority,” Fiandt added.
Getts agreed that methamphetamine is the No.1 issue facing the city. While he credited the police department with “doing a great job,” as mayor, he said, he would take a more proactive approach to “get ahead of the problem,” forming partnerships to deal with an issue affecting many families.
Getts said he also would be a full-time mayor.
“Regardless of the pay, it will be a full-time position for me,” he added.
Fiandt said as mayor, he is available “24/7” and is accessible, whether at City Hall or at his barber shop nearby.
Chrisman and White agreed on several issues in Butler, including the importance of south-side sewer separation. However, they differed on how to accomplish that.
Chrisman said the next step is to pursue a federal grant that would pay for 75 percent of the project, with the City of Butler funding the remaining 25 percent.
White noted the city has made two failed attempts in applying for the grant and is looking to apply for a third time. He suggested looking at a different grant writer to do that.
The two candidates also agreed on what they would like to see done with the former Butler Co. property once cleanup has been accomplished.
White suggested business use of the property, or creating an event center that could be used by families and community members.
“We need something that we can attract people in the community to,” Chrisman said, such as a community center or senior center.
Extended coverage of the debates will appear in Friday’s edition of The Star and next week’s editions of The Garrett Clipper and Butler Bulletin.
