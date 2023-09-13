AUBURN — The second Annual Minerva on Main Street will take place Oct. 12 from 7-9 p.m. at The Deli at Sixth and Main.
Tickets are $30 each or four for $100.
For Minerva on Main Street tickets, visit: auburnmainstreet.networkforgood.com/projects/200937-2023-minerva.
The event celebrates women. It is called Minerva as she is the goddess of art, strategy and trade.
There will be music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts and drinks, raffle prizes and the announcement of the winners of the Minerva Awards.
“We are so excited to celebrate the women who have come before us, celebrate women who are making a difference in our community today, and to see who will be the recipients of this year’s awards. We have such amazing women in our community with such talent. It will be so great to see them recognized at the event,” said Auburn Main Street executive director Ann Finchum.
Voting is taking place now for the awards. These awards consist of:
• The Legacy Minerva Award (auburnmainstreet.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/2023-minerva-awards) given to a female who has now retired or passed who served the economic community as a leader and driver in the spirit of Minerva during her professional career; and
• The 2023 Minerva Award (auburnmainstreet.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/2023-minerva-award) given to a female who is currently active and serving the economic community as a leader and driver embodying the spirit of Minerva.
Anyone can nominate a deserving woman.
The event will cap off an evening of shopping downtown at October’s Girls Night Out and serve as a platform to learn more about what Auburn Main Street does for the community while embracing the success of the women of Auburn.
Sponsorships are still available. Contact Jama@Littlejohnauctions.com or Jessica@dekalbchamberpartnership.com for further information or questions. Visit auburnmainstreet.org/2023/10/12/159931/minerva-on-main-2/ for more information about the event.
