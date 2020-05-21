AUBURN — Residents of Auburn soon will receive a city survey asking about their sidewalks.
Mayor Mike Ley said this week he is working on details of an improved sidewalk-replacement program. He told the city council he hopes it can begin this year.
Next week, the city will send out its survey of residents’ interest in replacing their home sidewalks now or in the near future. It will give examples of the potential costs to residents for replacement.
Under Ley’s plan, residents would contribute between $10 and $15 per lineal foot for a standard sidewalk 4-5 feet wide.
At $500 to $750 for a sidewalk of that length, “That’s pretty darn reasonable,” the mayor said.
The new sidewalk program is designed to be more affordable for residents than the city’s existing plan, in which a city crew removes the old concrete at no cost to the homeowner, and the owner pays an installer for the new surface.
Under the existing plan, a 50-foot sidewalk would cost the homeowner approximately $1,800, said Councilman Kevin Webb, who owns Webb Concrete Construction Inc.
Ley said the new program will contribute toward a goal of making Auburn ”the most walkable city in northeast Indiana.” He added, “We know the community has said repeatedly that’s what they want to do.”
